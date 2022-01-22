ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Wildfire along California coast grows to 1,500 acres, prompts mandatory evacuations

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) – Evacuation orders have been issued after a fire broke out along the Big Sur coast in California on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Cal Fire confirmed Saturday morning that the fire had spread to 1,500 acres and is 5% contained. The department is calling it the Colorado Fire.

Areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1, and south of Bixby Creek, are under a mandatory evacuation order.

Video from the PG&E webcams shows the fire burning near Rocky Creek and Palo Colorado Canyon. Photos taken near Big Sur on Saturday morning show the blazes encroaching on residences in the area.

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California. Cal Fire said Saturday morning the blaze had spread to 1,500 acres and is 5% contained. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Portions of Highway 1 have been closed in both directions from “Andrew Molera State Park in the Big Sur area to Rio Road in Carmel,” the Department of Transportation tweeted . Officials are asking drivers to be aware of moving emergency vehicles.

The NWS said offshore winds and low humidity contributed to the fire remaining “stubbornly active” overnight.

“Anecdotally it seems as though the long term drought is acting like a chronic illness where even recent rains and cold winter [weather] isn’t helping to keep fires from developing,” reads a messages shared by the NWS Bay Area on Saturday.

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services is monitoring the situation. They have also shared a map of Colorado Fire evacuation zones.

KGET

Structure fires surge in Bakersfield over past two years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New data reveals a disturbing trend: a big increase in building fires in Bakersfield from 2020 to 2021. First responders say this data could help keep buildings safe. Meantime hundreds of buildings went up in smoke last year alone, leaving the Bakersfield Fire Dept. stretched thin. “It takes a big toll […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Over 1,200 customers with out power near Hwy 99 and Ming Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 1,253 customers without power due to a PG&E power outage affecting the surrounding neighborhoods near Ming Avenue and Highway 99. At this time, the cause of the outage is under investigation, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage started just before 2 p.m. Thursday and is expected to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,877 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 1,877 cases on Friday. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 210,736 positive cases and 2,009 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 165,275 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. An additional 43,365 people are isolated at home. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 27, windy conditions for Friday

Windy conditions will stick around until tomorrow around Kern County with wind gusts increasing by tonight. Temperatures could reach near 70 degrees in some locations this Friday.  By Saturday, temperatures should start pushing back as a weak upper low starts moving into California returning to near seasonal norms by next week. Patchy fog could return […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 27, sunny skies with a light haze

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Who’s ready for another amazing day around Bakersfield? Me! The county is expecting sunny skies with a light haze today. Temperatures will be nearing 70 in Bakersfield today, with mountain temperatures in the mid-50s. High pressure positioned north of the area will move just southeast by afternoon. This will increase winds […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, Kern Public Health reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,745 cases on Thursday. Kern County has now lost more than 2,000 lives to coronavirus. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 208,859 positive cases and 2,005 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 164,507 residents are recovered or […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
