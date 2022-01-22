McConnell defends his record after 'inadvertent' comment

Related
Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul
One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy says it will be 'awfully difficult' for the GOP to slow-walk Biden's Supreme Court pick
"I think it's going to be awfully difficult for the Republicans, after setting that precedent, to stretch things out," the Vermont Democrat told CNN.
MSNBC
Lindsey Graham ignores his own record, moves to outlaw deficits
During George W. Bush's presidency, the Republican administration added about $5 trillion to the national debt in eight years. At the time, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina stood by the White House, backing the Bush/Cheney tax cuts and spending bills without regard for deficits. During Donald Trump's presidency, the...
Bill Straub: Mitch McConnell seems a little confused about his civil rights record; one way to correct it
I honestly believe that Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell fully realizes that African-American voters are as American as the 4th of July and that a recent slip-up indicating he thinks otherwise is a mind blip for a man quickly approaching his 80th birthday. I also believe, even more fervently, that...
'Life's a Mitch': Acosta on McConnell's attempt to keep SCOTUS conservative
CNN's Jim Acosta takes a look at how Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has attempted to keep the Supreme Court conservative over the past 6 years.
Mining Journal
McConnell deconstructs Biden after conference
The art of deconstructing an argument by refutation and holding a person accountable for previous statements that the person now contradicts was once an honored tradition. It has now mostly gone the way of other traditions in favor of sound bite statements formulated in political party meetings and used to confuse the public.
Black lawmakers rebuke McConnell over comments on voting rights: ‘We are American’
McConnell said "African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell said he "inadvertently" left out a word when discussing Black voting patterns. He slammed the attacks against him.
"This mischaracterization of my record is offensive and outrageous," he said in Kentucky. What happened: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Kentucky he "inadvertently" omitted a word when discussing Black voting patterns earlier this week, condemning attacks of his record on racial issues as an "outrageous mischaracterization." The basis...
Mitch McConnell Addresses His Comment Comparing 'African-American Voters' to 'Americans'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is explaining a remark made Wednesday in which he briefly compared "African-American voters" to "Americans" — and drew immediate criticism from congressional Democrats who argued he was separating out Black people from the rest of the country. His office says he was referring to...
News On 6
McConnell Responds To Uproar Over Comment About Black Voters
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the criticism he received over a comment made about African American voters is outrageous and offensive. The Republican leader on Friday said he misspoke at a news conference held in Washington on Wednesday. McConnell had said African Americans had voted “in just as high a percentage as Americans."
abc10.com
McConnell: Criticism over comments about Black American voters is 'outrageous mischaracterization'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said criticism about his comments on Black voters was an "outrageous mischaracterization" and defended his stance on voter rights during a press briefing Friday. McConnell was in Louisville attending a transportation conference when he was asked about his statement from earlier...
KEYT
Virginia congressman blasts McConnell for comment on voters of color
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing fierce criticism for comments he made this week in response to a question about the concerns of voters of color. Virginia Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin condemned the remark in a letter to the Kentucky Republican, saying, “I am writing today in response to your recent comment on voting rights in which you insinuated that African Americans are somehow not American citizens.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham says Democrats will likely be able to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer without any Republican support: 'Elections have consequences'
"If all Democrats hang together ... they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support," Graham said.
What is the political make up of the Supreme Court, and how are justices selected?
News that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to announce his retirement sent shockwaves through Washington and ended GOP hopes that the next court vacancy would occur while Republicans controlled the Senate.The court underwent significant changes under the Trump administration, when over the course of four years, president Donald Trump oversaw the confirmation of three new justices to the bench, a third of the total bench, shifting the makeup of the court firmly to the right.Mr Breyer’s retirement during the reign of a Democratic president means that the court’s overall make up will not change, for now. Thanks to...
Mitch McConnell, Who Blocked Merrick Garland, to Give Biden Nominee 'Fair Look'
McConnell said he would give Biden's nominee "a fair look" on the same day he warned the president against choosing a judge from "the radical left."
Schumer wants Senate to 'move quickly' through the nomination process to replace Justice Stephen Breyer
CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.
McConnell addresses controversial comments after speech at transportation conference
The Kentucky senator held a short press conference after his talk to address the controversy surrounding remarks he made after a voting rights bill Wednesday.
BBC
As it happened: Biden defends record after difficult first year
Thanks for joining our coverage of President Joe Biden's White House press conference to mark his first year in office. He took questions for 114 minutes from reporters in his second-ever formal press conference. His top news lines were:. He said that he believes Putin will "move in" the troops...
mediaite.com
Rep. Cori Bush Slams Fox News After NYPD Cop Says On Air ‘We Need’ Progressive Lawmakers to be Victims of Gun Violence
Progressive lawmaker Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tore into Fox News on Thursday over a segment earlier in the day that she claimed was “advocating for me to face violence.”. Bush’s condemnation quoted New York Police Department Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice, who appeared on Fox News in the afternoon and said, “The harsh truth is we need these lawmakers to be victims” and “I’m not praying that any of these people get hurt or harmed, BUT…”
Herschel Walker says it's 'totally unfair' to ask him if he supports the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed last year: 'I have to see all the facts'
"I think you've gotta be an Alabama fan," Walker snapped when asked his views about the law.
Wyoming News
