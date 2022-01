This year, Chile is set to become one of the most coveted destinations for travelers around the globe after being awarded as the Best Adventure Tourism Destination by the World Travel Awards and the Travvy Awards. Located at the end of the world in South America, Chile is a long and narrow country with wide geographic contrasts. Travelers can experience heart-warming sunrises in the Andes, then enjoy extreme sports, and on the same day, relax watching the sunset near the coast. They can then travel towards the north and discover the windows to the universe, get to know the vastness of its millennial nature or explore the south and sail through ice giants in the Chilean Patagonia.

