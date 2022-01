A body has reportedly been recovered from a river in the search for missing teen Brendan Santo, who disappeared in October while visiting friends at Michigan State University.Local media reports that a planned search of a river was executed earlier than scheduled after a private investigator spotted a body on an underwater camera.The 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student was visiting MSU’s East Lansing campus when he went missing over Halloween weekend on 29 October 2021.Authorities focused their search on the Red Cedar River, which runs through the campus, as he was last seen walking near it on the...

