McConnell defends his record after 'inadvertent' comment

 6 days ago

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) defended himself...

The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
Mining Journal

McConnell deconstructs Biden after conference

The art of deconstructing an argument by refutation and holding a person accountable for previous statements that the person now contradicts was once an honored tradition. It has now mostly gone the way of other traditions in favor of sound bite statements formulated in political party meetings and used to confuse the public.
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "inadvertently" left out a word when discussing Black voting patterns. He slammed the attacks against him.

"This mischaracterization of my record is offensive and outrageous," he said in Kentucky. What happened: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Kentucky he "inadvertently" omitted a word when discussing Black voting patterns earlier this week, condemning attacks of his record on racial issues as an "outrageous mischaracterization." The basis...
News On 6

McConnell Responds To Uproar Over Comment About Black Voters

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the criticism he received over a comment made about African American voters is outrageous and offensive. The Republican leader on Friday said he misspoke at a news conference held in Washington on Wednesday. McConnell had said African Americans had voted “in just as high a percentage as Americans."
MSNBC

Lindsey Graham ignores his own record, moves to outlaw deficits

During George W. Bush's presidency, the Republican administration added about $5 trillion to the national debt in eight years. At the time, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina stood by the White House, backing the Bush/Cheney tax cuts and spending bills without regard for deficits. During Donald Trump's presidency, the...
The Independent

What is the political make up of the Supreme Court, and how are justices selected?

News that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to announce his retirement sent shockwaves through Washington and ended GOP hopes that the next court vacancy would occur while Republicans controlled the Senate.The court underwent significant changes under the Trump administration, when over the course of four years, president Donald Trump oversaw the confirmation of three new justices to the bench, a third of the total bench, shifting the makeup of the court firmly to the right.Mr Breyer’s retirement during the reign of a Democratic president means that the court’s overall make up will not change, for now. Thanks to...
mediaite.com

Rep. Cori Bush Slams Fox News After NYPD Cop Says On Air ‘We Need’ Progressive Lawmakers to be Victims of Gun Violence

Progressive lawmaker Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tore into Fox News on Thursday over a segment earlier in the day that she claimed was “advocating for me to face violence.”. Bush’s condemnation quoted New York Police Department Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice, who appeared on Fox News in the afternoon and said, “The harsh truth is we need these lawmakers to be victims” and “I’m not praying that any of these people get hurt or harmed, BUT…”
