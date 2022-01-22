ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McConnell defends his record after 'inadvertent' comment

 6 days ago

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) defended himself...

Mitch McConnell said he "inadvertently" left out a word when discussing Black voting patterns. He slammed the attacks against him.

"This mischaracterization of my record is offensive and outrageous," he said in Kentucky. What happened: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Kentucky he "inadvertently" omitted a word when discussing Black voting patterns earlier this week, condemning attacks of his record on racial issues as an "outrageous mischaracterization." The basis...
McConnell clarifies comment made about Black voters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is walking back remarks made this week, clarifying that he did not mean to say that turnout among Black voters is the same as it is among “Americans.”. “Well, the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics,...
Mitch Mcconnell
Virginia congressman blasts McConnell for comment on voters of color

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing fierce criticism for comments he made this week in response to a question about the concerns of voters of color. Virginia Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin condemned the remark in a letter to the Kentucky Republican, saying, “I am writing today in response to your recent comment on voting rights in which you insinuated that African Americans are somehow not American citizens.”
Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
Lindsey Graham ignores his own record, moves to outlaw deficits

During George W. Bush's presidency, the Republican administration added about $5 trillion to the national debt in eight years. At the time, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina stood by the White House, backing the Bush/Cheney tax cuts and spending bills without regard for deficits. During Donald Trump's presidency, the...
McConnell deconstructs Biden after conference

The art of deconstructing an argument by refutation and holding a person accountable for previous statements that the person now contradicts was once an honored tradition. It has now mostly gone the way of other traditions in favor of sound bite statements formulated in political party meetings and used to confuse the public.
McConnell responds to uproar over voter comments

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the criticism he received over a comment made about African American voters is outrageous and offensive. After a speech at the Kentuckians for Better Transportation’s annual conference in Louisville, the Republican leader said he misspoke at a news conference held in Washington on Wednesday.
Rep. Cori Bush Slams Fox News After NYPD Cop Says On Air ‘We Need’ Progressive Lawmakers to be Victims of Gun Violence

Progressive lawmaker Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tore into Fox News on Thursday over a segment earlier in the day that she claimed was “advocating for me to face violence.”. Bush’s condemnation quoted New York Police Department Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice, who appeared on Fox News in the afternoon and said, “The harsh truth is we need these lawmakers to be victims” and “I’m not praying that any of these people get hurt or harmed, BUT…”
President Biden bought a Kamala Harris mug from a small D.C. shop. It sold out in three hours.

He may be commander-in-chief, but on Tuesday, President Joe Biden had some very normal activities on his schedule – shopping and getting ice cream. While at Honey Made, a small local boutique, Mr. Biden spoke to reporters and bought some souvenirs – including a mug with Vice President Kamala Harris on it, which sold out three hours after the president took one home.
