France reports 389,320 new COVID cases but ICU tally down again

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - France registered 389,320 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, after seeing four consecutive days with more than 400,000 new cases, but the number of COVID-19 patients went down for the fifth day in a row.

The health ministry reported there were 3,746 COVID patients in intensive care units, 46 fewer than on Friday. It also reported 167 new coronavirus deaths in hospital, taking the cumulative tally to 128,514. (Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Alex Richardson)

