2 Canadian tourists fatally shot, 1 injured at Mexico resort

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
Two Canadian tourists were fatally shot and another person was injured at a Mexican beach resort hotel on Friday, authorities said.

It was the latest attack at a resort on Mexico’s Caribbean coast and occurred at Hotel Xcaret, an all-inclusive resort south of Playa del Carmen, The Washington Post reported. The resort is located near an eco-park popular with tourists that features snorkeling and swimming with dolphins, the newspaper reported.

Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernandez said in a tweet that authorities were searching for a Hotel Xcaret guest in connection with the shooting. He also shared a photo of a man walking with a handgun.

CCTV photos showed the attacker wearing a light blue tracksuit, the BBC reported. In one photo, the man is holding a gun. In another, he appears to hold a mobile phone and a third photo shows him sitting in a lounge chair.

Hernandez said the gun was fired during “an argument among hotel guests,” the news outlet reported.

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said Canadian officials are aware of the reports, adding that consular officials are contacting Mexican authorities for more information, CBC reported.

The attorney general’s office said that according to Canadian police, the first victim had a history of criminal activity in Canada that included robbery, drugs, and weapons offenses, The Wall Street Journal reported. Police said the second victim also had a criminal record, according to the newspaper.

Friday’s shooting was the latest incident along Mexico’s Mayan Riviera, considered the country’s prime tourist area, The Associated Press reported.

On Nov. 4, two suspected drug dealers were killed on a beach in the coastal resort of Puerto Morelos. Two weeks earlier, a California travel blogger and a German tourist were killed in Tulum, the AP reported.

