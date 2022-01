OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill has been filed for the upcoming legislative session that will give county voters the say over who is licensed to grow marijuana within their counties. House Bill 2989, filed by Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, would require applications to grow marijuana to be filed by June 30 each year in the county where the grow facility is to be located. County Commissioners would then set a date for a vote to be held every other year for applications to be approved or denied. If denied, an applicant would not be able to reapply for five years within that county. If growers operate in multiple counties, they would have to apply and be approved by voters in each county where they do business.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO