ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympian Aaron Blunck finds peace after scary halfpipe crash

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — American freestyle skier Aaron Blunck landed on the lip of the halfpipe 15 months ago in Switzerland while...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crested Butte News

Aaron Blunck takes silver at X Games

Aaron Blunck just wrapped up his competition circuit prior to the Olympics taking the silver medal in the men’s ski halfpipe at the X Games in Aspen on Sunday, January 23. It’s his fourth X Games medal, including a gold medal, and was a great way to close out the season prior to the Olympic Games in Beijing, China in February.
ASPEN, CO
Idaho8.com

Dissed: Olympic snowboarders still irked by secondary status

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — More than 20 years after their sport was brought into the Olympics to give the Games a more vibrant feel, snowboarders still feel like second-class citizens. The Associated Press interviewed a number of gold medalists and industry executives, all of whom say they haven’t seen much improvement in the way their sport is treated once it gets to the biggest stage in sports. Some of that, they say, is due to the uncomfortable relationship between snowboarding and the International Ski Federation, which runs the sport at the Olympic level. Still bothering many of the riders is the way the slopestyle contests went down at the Pyeongchang Games four years ago. The women’s contest was held in windy, subpar conditions while across the mountain the Alpine race was called off.
SPORTS
The Independent

2 women in Norway's Olympic cross-country team have COVID-19

Two members of Norway s women's cross-country ski squad have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of next month's Beijing Olympics, the team said Wednesday.Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå contracted COVID-19 at a training camp in the Italian Alpine resort of Seiser Alm and are now isolating.Norwegian cross-country manager Espen Bjervig said in a video call their participation in the Olympics was uncertain.Team doctor Øystein Andersen said Italian rules mean that Weng and Kalvå will be in isolation for 10 days, until Feb. 3. The opening ceremony is on Feb. 4 and the Olympic cross-country skiing program starts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Blunck
The Independent

No instant testing for toxic ski waxes at the Olympics

The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics.“It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked so far."Since cross country skiing officials don't have a testing device, they're not able to police...
SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Wayne Taylor Racing goes for 4th consecutive Rolex 24 win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Wayne Taylor Racing is the team to beat the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. The No. 10 team has won the sports car endurance race three consecutive years and seeks a record fourth-straight win at Daytona International Speedway. Chip Ganassi is looking to stop the streak and brought a pair of Cadillacs loaded with talent to Daytona. The race begins Saturday and features 12 IndyCar drivers. Austin Cindric is the only NASCAR representative. The field features 61 cars, the most since 2014.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympian#Aspen#Kidneys#Sports Writer#Beijing#Ap#American
Idaho8.com

As retirement looms, Knicks Go chasing history in Pegasus

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Whatever happens Saturday will simply be resume-padding for Knicks Go. His retirement home has been picked out, his stud fee has been set and he’s in the relatively small club of thoroughbreds with multiple Breeders’ Cup race victories including last year’s Classic. There’s not much left to prove. His final horse race is Saturday, when he’ll be the likely favorite in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. He could become the first back-to-back Pegasus winner, and a victory would make him the 10th North American thoroughbred to break the $10 million mark in career earnings.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Peru wins at Colombia 1-0 in key step for World Cup spot

SAO PAULO (AP) — Edison Flores scored in the 85th minute, and Peru beat Colombia 1-0 for a key road win in its bid for a second consecutive World Cup appearance. Flores lifted his country to a third consecutive victory in South American qualifiers. He beat David Ospina with a shot between the Colombian goalkeeper and the right post. South America has four direct World Cup spots, and the fifth-place team will play an international playoff against an Asian rival for a berth. Brazil and Argentina have already qualified. Ecuador has 24 points, four ahead of Peru. Teams have three more rounds to play.
SOCCER
Seattle Times

Finding the ‘happy bubble’: Mental health key for Olympians

MIDWAY, Utah (AP) — Sean McCann peered at the targets through a spotting scope and used a hand-held magnetic board to mark where the bullets hit. He showed the results to the athlete as they left the range and then grabbed a broom to sweep shell casings off the mat before the next skier arrived.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy