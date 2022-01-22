Adorable New Jersey Girl Scout parodies ‘Fancy Like’ to sell cookies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Let your sweet tooth rejoice! Girl Scout cookies are back and they’re bringing two new flavors to your taste buds this cookie season. With a promise of adventure in every bite, Adventurefuls® is an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel flavored creme and a hint of sea salt. If you’re looking for something a little more simple, Toast-yay may be just what you’re after. It’s french inspired, toast shaped shortbread cookie with a hint of cinnamon, dipped in a vanilla frosting. These delicious new flavors will be on the menu with all of your favorites like Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties® and Lemonades®.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO