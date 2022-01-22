Washington bill seeks to criminalize use or sale of fake vaccine cards

Alabama sent a request Friday to the Supreme Court, asking for a delay in a lower court order to proceed with drawing new congressional maps ahead of the 2022 election. The emergency request, sent by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, was delivered to Justice Clarence Thomas based on jurisdiction. Thomas will now have the option to decide himself or ask his colleagues to weigh in on the request to issue a temporary injunction on enforcement, which would stay in place while lower court litigation continues.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO