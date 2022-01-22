ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington bill seeks to criminalize use or sale of fake vaccine cards

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawmaker in Washington state wants to make it a crime to use or sell a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. Northwest News Network reports that the measure, sponsored by...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoreline, WA
State
New York State
Shoreline, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Salomon
Fox News

Mainstream media steps up questioning of mask mandates in schools: 'Give children their childhood back'

A flood of recent news articles and opinion pieces at mainstream and progressive outlets have aggressively questioned the policy of universal masking in schools. What was once media orthodoxy – and is still recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – has gotten a surge of media pushback, with authors calling for removing masks entirely from schools or at least generating a plan to end their mandated use once the omicron variant of coronavirus abates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Northwest News Network#Democratic
Fox News

Alabama asks Supreme Court to temporarily block order to redraw congressional maps

Alabama sent a request Friday to the Supreme Court, asking for a delay in a lower court order to proceed with drawing new congressional maps ahead of the 2022 election. The emergency request, sent by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, was delivered to Justice Clarence Thomas based on jurisdiction. Thomas will now have the option to decide himself or ask his colleagues to weigh in on the request to issue a temporary injunction on enforcement, which would stay in place while lower court litigation continues.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Senate Republicans quiz Biden admin on TSA allowing illegal immigrants to use warrants for ID

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republicans have written to the Biden administration, requesting information about the Transportation Security Administration's practice of allowing illegal immigrants to use civil immigration arrest warrants as identification and warning that the practice is a security threat. "Permitting the use of ICE arrest warrants as travel documents...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Pennsylvania court strikes down no-excuse mail-in voting law

A Pennsylvania court struck down the commonwealth’s mail-in voting law, saying that voters must amend the state constitution in order to enact the legislation. The 3-2 decision by a five-judge Commonwealth Court panel of three Republicans and two Democrats struck down Act 77, which has allowed Pennsylvania residents to vote by mail without an excuse since 2019.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

707K+
Followers
139K+
Post
605M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy