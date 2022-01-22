ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams vs. Bucs Weekend Includes Texans Interview with Coach Kevin O'Connell - Sources

TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 6 days ago

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are expected to interview Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell this weekend prior to an NFC divisional round playoff game against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans have already interviewed former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, an intriguing potential option who has only coached at the high school level, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, whom league sources said "knocked his interviews out of the park" with the Texans, Minnesota VIkings and Denver Broncos and is highly regarded around the NFL for his intelligence and knowledge of the game, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who has options with the Chicago Bears, the New York Giants and potentially other NFL teams, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl wide receiver Hines Ward, a receivers coach and special assistant to Florida Atlantic coach Willie Taggart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpYRG_0dt29HFj00

A former San Diego State quarterback, O'Connell has connections to Texans general manager Nick Caserio as a former New England Patriots third-round draft pick.

O'Connell, 36, also has interviews his week with the Broncos and Vikings.

O'Connell, in tandem with Rams coach Sean McVay, operates a strong offense with the Rams built around quarterback Matthew Stafford that's complemented by a strong commitment to the running game. This is O'Connell's second season as the Rams' offensive coordinator. McVay calls the plays.

"Kevin’s a great coach, and he has a huge say and a huge influence on how we want to operate,” McVay said. “He understands how valuable he is to me.”

Texans Ex DeMeco Ryans Helps Coach 49ers Upset Of Rodgers' Packers

Two well-regarded former Houston Texans currently ply their trades as coaches for the San Francisco 49ers - Should the Texans look to bring them back?

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

AFC Top Seed Titans Upset By Bengals in Final Seconds: NFL Tracker

Houston Texans Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Rams vs. Bucs Weekend Includes Houston Texans Interview with Coach Kevin O'Connell - Sources

Sources: Texans still set to interview Rams' Kevin O'Connell

20 hours ago

The Rams ranked seventh in scoring offense, averaging 27.1 points per game, and are preparing for the NFC divisional round playoff game against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

O'Connell has also coached for the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Football Team.

O'Connell played for the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Chargers prior to retiring in 2012. He played in two games for New England in 2008 and completed 4 of 6 passes for 23 yards.

The Texans have interviewed Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, whom league sources said was "impressive" and is highly regarded around the NFL for his intelligence and knowledge of the game, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who has options with the Chicago Bears and potentially the New York Giants and other NFL teams, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl wide receiver Hines Ward, a receivers coach and special assistant to Florida Atlantic coach Willie Taggart.

“He’s the guy who I’m talking to probably on the majority of game day, throughout the week on the practice field, all of it,” Stafford said of O'Connell. “He’s a great communicator. He’s done an unbelievable job of helping me get into this offense. I wouldn’t be here right now, playing in the divisional round of the playoffs, if it wasn’t for a guy like that spending a bunch of time with me and helping me out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ls4XR_0dt29HFj00

Comments / 0

Related
therams.com

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald preview NFC Championship vs. 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held video conferences with local and national media on Thursday, discussing takeaways from their first two games against the 49ers, quarterback Matthew Stafford's performance in the playoffs, and more.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Taggart
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Bucs Weekend Includes#Nfc#Minnesota Vikings#The Chicago Bears#The New York Giants#Los Angeles Chargers#Demeco Ryans Helps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
FanSided

Major Jaguars mistake on Byron Leftwich impacts Buccaneers future

The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
NFL
FanSided

Ohio State Football foe could get number one transfer QB

The transfer portal has been good for the Ohio State football program. It has been useful for other teams around the country too, including in the Big Ten. It looks like the Buckeyes might have some tougher competition next year because of one particular player in the transfer portal. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy