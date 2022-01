While Bitcoin’s hashrate has been coasting along above 175 exahash per second (EH/s) and recently reached an all-time high, a global shortage of semiconductor chips could slow the growing industry. The shortfall of supply worldwide has disrupted major industries, and manufacturers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) have seen stocks sink in value. At the same time, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) manufacturers are dependent on these chips.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO