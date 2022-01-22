ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Gets Makeover for Photoshoot as He ‘Just Wrapped Up Filming’

By Leanne Stahulak
 6 days ago
“1883” star LaMonica Garrett has been in costume for the past several months while playing Thomas on the Western show.

But earlier this week, he got an official makeover to prep for a photoshoot with Esquire. Garrett documented the transformation and posted it on his Instagram earlier today. In the first pic, we see behind the scenes at the Esquire shoot. Garrett looks almost unrecognizable, in a fresh haircut, white t-shirt, and blue jeans. Seeing the modern clothes on the “1883” star after five episodes of him in 1880s cowboy gear is a real trip.

In the second photo, we see Garrett in his full “1883” glory. His hair is grown out and his beard is definitely thicker. We also catch a glint of the clothes Garrett wears as Pinkerton Agent Thomas. It’s even more strange to see him without his cowboy hat on.

The third photo is actually a time-lapse video of the transformation. Garrett sits in a barbershop chair while his hair is shaved on both sides and his beard is trimmed. He looks phenomenal either way.

The “1883” star encouraged his followers to “swipe” in the caption so they could see the old to new look. He also dropped a key clue about the Taylor Sheridan show.

“Just wrapped up filming on @1883official,” Garrett begins in his caption. “Been growing out the hair since last July for the Oregon Trail. Had to turn the page this morning, thanks @woodyrichards24 for the cut.

Be on the lookout for the spread in #esquire next month.”

We missed a new episode of “1883” last week. But now we know why: Filming officially wrapped. All that’s left is post-production details. So, we could be watching the last five episodes from now until Feb. 27. Or they might delay some episodes by a week, depending on that post-production process.

Best Quotes From LaMonica Garrett’s Character Thomas on ‘1883’

Outsider’s very own Jon D.B. took the time to catalog some of Thomas’s most memorable quotes from “1883” so far. LaMonica Garrett has put on a spectacular performance as the cowboy and Pinkerton Agent. It’s only right that we highlight some of his best deliveries and Taylor Sheridan’s incredible writing.

A lot of Thomas’s best quotes are pieces of advice and wisdom. Or, they’re observations about the world around Thomas that just ring true. Take this quote from an earlier episode, “Hard time’s the only times out here, Cap’n. Laughin’ is how you get through ’em.”

“When there’s two leaders, there ain’t no leader. Know what I mean?”

“I figure maybe, that one of they kids has a kid. And that kid does somethin’. Somethin’ that… The world’s better because their kid’s in it. Know what I mean?”

This is only a taste of the character’s memorable moments on “1883” so far. To hear more, make sure you check out the “Yellowstone” prequel series on Paramount Plus.

