ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Dolly Parton Shows Off Her ‘Shine’ in Stunning Photo

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3QeC_0dt28xqg00

For most of us, the thought of Dolly Parton brings a long list of things to mind. However, there are two that stand out above the rest – her immense talent and her impeccable style. It doesn’t matter what era she’s in, Dolly shines. She has an uncanny ability to take whatever is in fashion at the time, combine it with her own style, and create something utterly stunning. She’s been doing it since the fifties.

Earlier today, Dolly Parton took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback photo. However, it may take a moment to realize that it’s a throwback. Somehow, Dolly’s appearance hasn’t changed much in recent years. However, her hair and dress are definitely from the mid-to-late 80s. The shoulder pads on the dress give away the era in which the photo was taken. But, it doesn’t matter if the photo was from 40 years ago or 4 days ago. Parton is an absolute stunner and her fashion sense really shines here.

In the post’s caption, Dolly Parton said, “I think this photo really shows off my shine.” Then she addressed her fans. She asked, “What do y’all think?” Of course, the comments section was full of fans letting Parton know that she was correct. Between the sequins in her dress, the dangly diamond earrings, and the star herself, the photo truly shines.

Dolly Parton Jokes About Her Fashion Sense

Dolly Parton has a great sense of humor. From all the interviews and appearances she’s made, it seems that the icon is always ready with a joke and loves to share her laughter with the world. At the same time, she doesn’t take herself too seriously. Over the years, she’s made several jokes about her appearance.

For instance, people often ask Dolly Parton how she continues to look so young. She’s quick to tell them that it’s not genes, living a healthy life, or drinking from the Fountain of Youth every six months. Instead, she says her secret is “Good lighting, good doctors, and good makeup.” In one interview, Dolly said that people say that she always looks happy. “Oh, that’s just the Botox,” she laughed.

However, one of her most iconic – and funniest – quotes sees Dolly making fun of herself a little. She’s often said, “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.”

Dolly Stays Busy

Dolly Parton doesn’t just strive to keep a youthful appearance. She also has the work ethic of someone much younger than her. In her mid-seventies, Dolly is still out here doing new things. In fact, she just co-penned a novel with James Patterson and recorded a soundtrack to go with it. Check out the first single, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” below.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Shares Birthday Wishes for Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is celebrating another year around the sun. That’s right! The country legend turned 76-years-old today. In order to celebrate the special day, some of Dolly’s friends are sending thoughtful birthday wishes her way. For instance, Reba McEntire shared a message to her country music icon counterpart.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Is an Avid Fan of One Popular Crime Drama

Music icon Dolly Parton revealed that like all of us, she too enjoys a good procedural. Her show of choice? CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. To Parton, de-stressing is an important part of her routine. After all, she does live a chaotic life between her music and philanthropy. Her top favorite method of dealing with stress is watching television. As mentioned before, her favorite series is CSI. However, she does like a good episode of Forensic Files.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Dolly Parton: Celebrate With Her 3 Hall of Fame Songs

Good Golly! Miss Dolly Parton turns 76 years old today. Celebrate the country icon’s birthday by looking back at the star’s top hits. Dolly Parton remains a fan favorite and musical icon, known for writing some of the biggest songs in music history. Here are three of Parton’s songs that are in the Grammy Hall of Fame.
MUSIC
Watauga Democrat

Dolly Parton's husband 'got a kick' out of Playboy outfit

Dolly Parton's husband 'got a kick' out of Playboy outfit. Dolly Parton's husband "got a kick" out of her dressing as a Playboy Bunny for his birthday last year. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
James Patterson
Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton's Sister Rachel Starred in a '9 to 5' Sitcom in the '80s

Dolly Parton is a globally recognized singer-songwriter, actor and philanthropist, but she's not the only artist in the family. As Dolly fans know, talent runs deep in the Parton crew. Her sister Stella is an actor and country singer who scored a hit in the '70s with "I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight," brothers Randy and Floyd were both talented songwriters and Dolly's sister Rachel Ann George (formerly Rachel Dennison), the youngest of the Parton siblings, is a singer and actor who's performed alongside her famous sister and even played a role that Parton originated in the smash hit film 9 to 5.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Watch Miley & Noah Cyrus Belt Out Dolly Parton's 'Jolene'

Amidst the wardrobe malfunctions, slightly cringe Will Smith covers, and ill-conceived resolutions, this Friday’s revamped, millennial-focused NBC-Does-New-Years-Eve special featured one really special moment that seemed to soar above the others. Approximately twenty minutes before the clock struck midnight, ushering us all from one crazy year into what is sure to be an even crazier one, co-host Miley Cyrus brought out her “baby sister,” fellow singer Noah Cyrus, for a delightful cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Botox#Dollyparton
mediafeed.org

Watch Dolly Parton shut down Barbara Walters with style & grace

Dolly Parton has long been someone to admire. Her talent, her charity work, her kindness and intelligence (not to mention she has written some of the greatest songs of our collective experience) have all made her the point of much admiration, and deservedly so. But not everyone over the years...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOXBusiness

Dolly Parton ice cream returns ahead of her novel and companion album

Dolly Parton and Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams have partnered once more to bring the singer’s limited-edition ice cream flavor back just in time for the country legend's upcoming novel, "Run, Rose, Run." The Columbus-based ice cream company announced it has made Parton’s Strawberry Pretzel Pie pint available again as...
FOOD & DRINKS
Effingham Radio

Dolly Parton Clears Up A Popular Rumor About Her

Dolly Parton dispelled an on-going rumor during her appearance yesterday (Wednesday, January 26th) on NBC's Today show — no, her famous breasts are not insured! She told Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager, “Well, it's not true about that. Years ago, was it Betty Grable or one of the great famous stars that was famous also for her legs, and at the same time I said, 'Well maybe I should get my boobs insured since I'm famous for them.' But it was just a joke. I didn't do that.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Dolly Parton Reveals How She Keeps Her Marriage 'Spicy': 'I Like to Dress Up for Carl'

Dolly Parton is sharing how she keeps her 55-year marriage to Carl Thomas Dean fresh!. "I like to dress up for Carl," the country star — who married Dean on May 30, 1966 — told E! News' Daily Pop Wednesday. "Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, 'Well, the whole world, I'm out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I'm not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him.' "
RELATIONSHIPS
US105

Dolly Parton Now Has Her Own Cake Mixes

Not long after she announced the reissue of her limited-edition Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream custom flavor, Dolly Parton got to work on another sweet treat. This time, the singer is teaming up with cake mix brand Duncan Hines for a fresh batch of signature flavors. The Parton-inspired line includes two...
CELEBRITIES
102.7 KORD

PICTURES: Dolly Parton Through the Years

Dolly Parton has been one of country music's most recognizable stars since her entree into the genre in the 1960s. By now, her story is one that is familiar to most country fans: The singer's East Tennessee upbringing wasn't an easy one, but she was able to begin her career on radio shows at a young age and make it to Nashville to pursue a music career when she was 18.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

378K+
Followers
39K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy