Presidential Election

Mark Krikorian: Biden admin not telling states where illegal immigrants are going once they cross the border

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Trofe
6d ago

I want to know where these people are going, but as you know with the Democrats transparency is a thing of the past even when it’s paid by our tax dollars.

save our country from liberal loons
6d ago

Biden is hiding his hopeful future voters. Nice he is neutered in November, congress should immediately use the 25th amendment to have this entire administration removed.

JuanCarlos
6d ago

that's the agenda behind his voting rights bill. he wants to use illegal immigrants to secure the votes for the Demokkkratic party

Fox News

