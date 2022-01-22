ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Internet Can’t Stop Dunking on Mitch McConnell

By Jackie Flynn Mogensen, Bio
Mother Jones
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. It has been an ugly week for Mitch McConnell. Addressing reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, the Senate Minority Leader made an offensive comment about Black voters. “If you look at the...

www.motherjones.com

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Stephen Breyer's replacement will have Mitch McConnell to thank

Whoever President Joe Biden names to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer will have one person to thank for their seat: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. After all, McConnell is the one who changed the way the Senate considers presidents’ Supreme Court nominees. When Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, it was McConnell, then the majority leader, who decided to keep the vacant seat open. As justification, he said, “The nomination should be made by the president who the people elect in the election that is underway right now.” Accordingly, Judge Merrick Garland wasn’t so much as granted a hearing to fill the empty seat in the 11 months left in President Barack Obama’s term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
The Independent

Mitch McConnell sparks anger by saying Black Americans ‘are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans’

Mitch McConnell caused many jaws to drop on Twitter when he responded to a question from a journalist about concerns of voters of colour.The Senate minority leader was speaking alongside members of Republican leadership at a press conference on Wednesday evening when he was asked by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats’ voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.His response elicited a wave of criticism on Twitter for a choice of words that appeared to establish...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Actually Just Suggested That 'American' Means 'Not Black'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had just spent the week playing a big role alongside his GOP colleagues in tanking Democrats’ efforts to secure federal protections for voting rights nationwide. Voters of color are particularly concerned about how difficult it may become to participate in American democracy. Speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

'Shockingly Racist': Mitch McConnell Slammed For Not Considering African Americans As American In Comment

After Republicans blocked Democrats’ efforts to protect and expand voting rights, Mitch McConnell let everyone know what he really feels. The Kentucky GOP senate minority leader spoke to reporters on Wednesday (Jan. 19) after two Democratic senators refused to go along with a plan to change Senate rule to overcome a GOP filibuster of voting rights legislation. He was asked what he would say to voters of color who are concerned about their access to the polls prior to November’s midterm elections.
KENTUCKY STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

CAL THOMAS: Mitch McConnell deconstructs President Biden

The art of deconstructing an argument by refutation and holding a person accountable for previous statements that the person now contradicts was once an honored tradition. It has now mostly gone the way of other traditions in favor of sound bite statements formulated in political party meetings and used to confuse the public.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Donald Mceachin
Person
Judy Chu
Person
Bobby Rush
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Lexington Herald-Leader

With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

Of course, Sen. Mitch McConnell made a gaffe on Thursday when he said that African-Americans were voting at the same rate as Americans, leaving out the word “white.”. But sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth. McConnell was explaining why democracy was in fine shape, despite the failure of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to progress in the U.S. Senate. And for white Americans, the rich white ones that Mitch works hard to represent, that’s probably true. Attempts to overturn the filibuster — used many times against civil rights legislation — failed. McConnell thinks we should suspend the filibuster only when he’s trying to pack the U.S. Supreme Court as he did in 2017.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Richmond.com

McEachin calls McConnell comments on voting by African Americans and 'Americans' 'appalling and deeply disturbing'

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, had a simple, visual message to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., this week over the Republican leader’s apparent distinction between African American voters and “Americans.”. McEachin tweeted a photograph of himself and his wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin — both of whom...
RICHMOND, VA
Lexington Herald-Leader

Letters to the Editor: Burma should be wary of Mitch McConnell’s ‘help’ with democracy

Thanks to Sen. Mitch McConnell, for informing us of his commitment to democracy in Burma. If he does as well as he is doing for U.S democracy, Aung San Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy might want to reconsider the friendship. Does he know that the NLD platform includes the concept of human rights — those basic, inalienable rights that all people deserve as human beings including the elimination of all forms of discrimination, full equality in society, protection of these rights for all humans, and that aspect he want so much for Burma — ”... uniting disparate ethnic groups around the common cause of liberty.” I’m so glad he supports strategies for Burma to “... advance a strategy to hold [a] regime accountable and move the country back toward the path of democracy” and to “support democratic actors ... and encourage the restoration of democracy”. Why not try his strategies here for the democratic policies of voting rights and holding all responsible persons in the Jan. 6 insurrection accountable? How can anyone believe his words if he does not do the same for the United States? Is Burma more deserving than the United States?
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#Dunking#Mother Jones#Senate#Black Americans#Republicans#Democrat#Gop#Patriottakes
Bay News 9

Mitch McConnell under fire for comment about Black voters

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell is drawing fire for comments he made about Black voters hours before Republicans filibustered an election reform bill, in which he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”. When asked at a press conference about concerns from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Mitch McConnell's remarks on Black voters raise ire

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been widely criticized for comments he made this week about Black American voters. Driving the news: When asked by a reporter Wednesday about concerns among voters of color, McConnell said "the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, Black American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New York Post

Democrats need their own Mitch McConnell and other commentary

“How could Chuck Schumer have been so reckless as to set up yet another public failure for his party” when he staged the voting-rights and filibuster fiascos this week? asks National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke. The answer: He’s “terrified” he’ll be challenged by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and his decisions reflect it. Yet Schumer’s “best interests” don’t always line up with his party’s. Wednesday’s Schumer-designed “theater” in the Senate united Republicans, split Democrats, further roiled Sen. Joe Manchin, weakened Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and signaled “bipartisan opposition” to Democrats’ ideas. Still, it’s not clear the party has a better option than Schumer. “Much as they’d hate to admit it,” Democrats would “benefit immensely from having their own Mitch McConnell. But they don’t — and it shows.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Told To 'Save The Damn Crocodile Tears' After Whining About Voting

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) received a blunt reminder of his own past conduct after he complained on Twitter about the potential silencing of voters. The top Senate Republican on Monday suggested “millions of Americans will cease to have a voice in the Senate” if Democrats change the chamber’s voting rules to pass voting rights legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy