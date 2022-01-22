The Internet Can’t Stop Dunking on Mitch McConnell

Thanks to Sen. Mitch McConnell, for informing us of his commitment to democracy in Burma. If he does as well as he is doing for U.S democracy, Aung San Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy might want to reconsider the friendship. Does he know that the NLD platform includes the concept of human rights — those basic, inalienable rights that all people deserve as human beings including the elimination of all forms of discrimination, full equality in society, protection of these rights for all humans, and that aspect he want so much for Burma — ”... uniting disparate ethnic groups around the common cause of liberty.” I’m so glad he supports strategies for Burma to “... advance a strategy to hold [a] regime accountable and move the country back toward the path of democracy” and to “support democratic actors ... and encourage the restoration of democracy”. Why not try his strategies here for the democratic policies of voting rights and holding all responsible persons in the Jan. 6 insurrection accountable? How can anyone believe his words if he does not do the same for the United States? Is Burma more deserving than the United States?

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO