The Toronto Raptors are hitting the road for the second night of a back-to-back and heading over to Chicago to take on DeMar DeRozan and the depleted Bulls. The Raptors have a chance to go on a bit of a run here against a bunch of Eastern Conference playoff teams. While the Bulls are in a tier above Toronto, injuries to Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso will certainly see them fall back a little bit in the next few weeks.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO