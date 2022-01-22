Wolves on a roll, beat Brentford 2-1 in EPL 'drone' game

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. The men's semifinals bring up a lot of questions which should be answered by the time both high-profile matches end. Will Rafael Nadal extend his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam singles major in the absence of the two men he is tied with on 20 — Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer? Or will Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini upset Nadal and continue his search for a first major title in Sunday's final? Will second-seeded Daniil Medvedev overcome his tiredness from a late-night, 4 hour, 42-minute, five-set win over Felix Auger-Aliassime and continue his pursuit of a second consecutive Grand Slam title? Or will French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas finally get past the semifinals in his third attempt at Melbourne Park and advance to his second major final? Medvedev beat Tsitsipas in the semifinals here last year. Nadal and Berrettini play first in an afternoon match at Rod Laver Arena.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO