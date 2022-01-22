ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWA USA Episode 3: Empty Arena Match, Natalia Markova vs. Kenzie Page

By Jeffrey Harris
Cover picture for the article– The video for NWA USA Episode 3 is now available. You...

Randy Orton on Why He’s Having Fun Teaming With Riddle in RK-Bro

– The Ringer Wrestling Show recently interviewed WWE Superstar Randy Orton, who discussed his RK-Bro tag team with Riddle. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Randy Orton on teaming with Riddle: “One of the main reasons me and Riddle come across as so happy in the ring together is…he’s the one guy that can grow my favorite strain. I’m not lying.”
Michelle McCool on WWE Superstars She’d Still Like to Face in the Ring

– Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and she discussed if there’s anyone in WWE she’d still like to get in the ring with. McCool stated the following (via Fightful):. “There is a whole set of girls that I’ve never really danced with...
Paige
Former WWE Star Teases Return To The Ring

The last few years have been pretty chaotic in regards to the mass WWE releases, but it’s safe to say that the next few months will be interesting as many former WWE stars have non-compete clauses that are set to expire. Former WWE star Gran Metalik was released a...
Michelle McCool Tells Story Of Her Daughter Fantasy Booking Match At Wrestlemania

During an appearance on The Bump, Michelle McCool told a story about her daughter wanting her to win the Royal Rumble and face Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania. According to McCool, her daughter plans to jump the barricade should the match happens and McCool wins. The former women’s champion will be part of this year’s 30-women Royal Rumble match.
Liv Morgan On the Possibility of Ronda Rousey Returning At Royal Rumble

There’s been a lot of speculation that Ronda Rousey may be returning at the Royal Rumble tomorrow, and Liv Morgan recently discussed that possibility. The Raw star spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about reports that Rousey could be returning at the Rumble, and you can see some highlights below:
FTW Championship Match Announced For February 4th Episode Of AEW Rampage

During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Ricky Starks will defend the FTW Championship on this week’s episode of Rampage. A segment aired where Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks attacked Dante Martin after Martin defeated Hobbs in a singles match. The segment resulted in...
WWE News: Sonya Deville Loses to Naomi on Smackdown, Ridge Holland Returns to Ring

– Sonya Deville finally faced Naomi on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Naomi get her long-sought after match with Deville and pick up the win:. – Ridge Holland made his return to the ring four weeks after he broke his nose at WWE Day 1, teaming with Sheamus to defeat Cesaro and Ricochet:
Notes On Talent Backstage At WWE Smackdown

A new report has some details on more talent backstage (and not backstage) at tonight’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa, Io Shirai, Roderick Strong, LA Knight and Dakota Kai are all backstage at tonight’s taping in Kansas City. Kevin Owens is also backstage at the show.
Fox Sets Dates for 9-1-1/9-1-1: Lone Star Reunion, MasterChef Junior's Return, Masked Singer and Name That Tune

Fox will dial up both 9-1-1 series in late March, when the original series is again paired with its Lone Star offshoot on Monday nights. As revealed by the network’s latest midseason schedule, 9-1-1 will resume Season 5 on Monday, March 21 at 8/7c, where it will be followed by 9-1-1: Lone Star (which is currently unspooling its third season at 8 pm). The freshman drama The Cleaning Lady, now airing Mondays at 9, will wrap its freshman run on March 14. Because it’s too self-aware not to share: In 9-1-1‘s midseason opener, the members of the 118 “‘speed’ to the rescue...
Davey Richards Also Out of PWG Battle Of Los Angeles, Replacement Match Set

Jonathan Gresham isn’t the only person out of PWG Battle Of Los Angeles, as his planned opponent Davey Richards is also unable to compete. As noted earlier today, Gresham announced that he had to withdraw due to testing positive for COVID-19. PWG took to Twitter on Friday night to...
Lance Archer vs. Hangman Page Texas Death Match set for February 9 AEW Dynamite

A Texas Death match for the AEW World title will take place in two weeks on AEW Dynamite. During tonight’s Dynamite, a interview aired with Lance Archer and Jake Roberts talking about challenging Hangman Page to a Texas Death Match. Hangman was stunned when the interviewer brought up Archer’s challenge, but nevertheless accepted the match, saying that no matter what kind of stipulation is added, he will do it.
More Spoilers For Entrants In Women’s Royal Rumble

UPDATE 2: We can add yet another spoiler for the women’s Royal Rumble match. According to PWInsider, WWE alumna Aksana will be part of the match and is in St. Louis. Aksana was last seen in WWE in 2014 and worked for the company from a 2009 development deal until her release. She has made a couple of convention appearances but hasn’t competed in the ring since her release from the company.
Grudge Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a grudge match for AEW Rampage next week. The company announced on Friday’s show that Thunder Rosa will take on Mercedes Martinez on next Friday’s show. Martinez made her return to AEW in December when she attacked Rosa and cost her a win in her semifinal match against Jade Cargill in the TBS Championship tournament. This is Martinez’s first match since returning to the company.
