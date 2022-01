The Royal Rumble is only a few days away, and there are a lot of rumors going around in regards to potential surprise entrants we could see in the Royal Rumble matches. Fightful Select is reporting that Kairi Sane is a name that’s been pitched as a possible surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble. The former NXT Women’s Champion hasn’t competed in WWE in some time as she left the United States in 2020, but she has remained with the company as an ambassador.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO