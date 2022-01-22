10 Celebrities We Bet You Didn’t Know Are Aquarians

When Rosie Rivera began to see some fame come her way, it was for all the reasons she never wanted to see in her life. Her sister, the late Jenni Rivera, was tragically killed in a plane crash at the height of her own career, and her sister is the woman who took over the Jenni Rivera Enterprises business as a result. She wanted to honor her sister’s name, her memory, and do what was right, and that caused her to gain some serious attention. Thankfully, that attention is warranted because the actress is talented, she is amazing, and she is someone who deserves it. She is also a mother, and one of her children is the lovely Kassandra Rivera, and her fans want to know more about the beautiful young woman.
