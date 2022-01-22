10 Celebrities We Bet You Didn’t Know Are Aquarians

Darnell Ferguson is a name you recognize already, but we all know that he is currently competing on Guy Fieri’s new show about champions. He’s a chef and a man who is reputed to have one of the most positive personalities in the world – he’s always smiling and lifting up those around him, and his fans love him. He’s a regular fixture on The Food Network, and people adore him. Yet, it seems that many people have no idea who he is as a person outside of his roles on television. Where did he grow up? Where did he learn to cook? What made him into who he is today? There are a lot of questions and not as many answers for his fans, but we’ve come with all the most important information. Here’s what you need to know.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO