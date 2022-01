Colgate used a 13-2 run midway through the second half to take the lead and then pull away from Loyola for a 65-52 victory on Monday night at Cotterell Court. The Raiders trailed 28-27 at the half but outscored Loyola 38-24 in the final 20 minutes. Colgate shot 54% (13-of-24) in the second half and finished at 44% (23-of-52) after connecting on 36% (10-of-28) in the opening stanza.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO