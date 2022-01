OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Oswego County beginning tonight at 10 p.m. through 1 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, January 29. NWS warns that very cold wind chills are expected with wind chills as low as 25 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO