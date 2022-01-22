ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut distributed 500,000 COVID-19 tests in the past week, bringing the total to 3.6 million in January

By Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 6 days ago

The state distributed a half-million COVID-19 self-tests this past week to numerous organizations, bringing the total so far in January to 3.6 million, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Saturday.

Connecticut has procured self-tests from vendors and distributes them in bulk to partner organizations that supply their clients and members of their communities. Deliveries for the week of Jan. 17 included 350,000 self-tests to municipalities for social services and vulnerable populations, kindergarten-to-12th grade students and teachers and first responders.

Another 83,000 self-tests went to community groups and vulnerable populations and 50,000 were distributed to nursing homes for visitor testing.

“We’ve got thousands more self-tests on order, and we are working to get them out as quickly as they come in from our vendors,” Lamont said.

Since Dec. 31, the state distributed 2.8 million self-tests to municipalities and K-12 students and teachers. Approximately 800,000 were distributed to faith-based groups, early childhood care providers, state employees, residents and clients of congregant settings and other organizations, according to Lamont.

More than 400,000 tests arrived Dec. 31, shortly after Lamont said a deal for Connecticut to buy millions of at-home tests to hand out to residents fell apart when the state was outbid.

Others who receive the tests include Foodshare, homebound individuals, seasonal farm workers, prison inmates, public college and university students and LGBTQ communities.

The state reported Friday a drop in the weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate and number of hospitalizations.

Connecticut reported 4,444 new COVID-19 cases of 32,459 tests administered, for a daily positivity rate of 13.69%. After averaging more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases per day in mid-January, Connecticut is now seeing half that volume of new cases.

The state has now averaged fewer than 5,000 new cases per day over the past week.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut COVID-19 numbers at lowest levels of 2022, but high relative to pre-omicron totals

Connecticut reported its fewest new COVID-19 cases in a given day since mid-December on Friday, as the state’s test positivity rate hit its lowest level in a month. Though Connecticut continues to see far more coronavirus cases and hospitalizations than it did most of last year, before the arrival of the omicron variant, the state’s trends remain encouraging. “There is a light at the end of ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Connecticut Gov. Lamont to propose renewing earned income tax credit at historic level

Gov. Ned Lamont will propose spending $75 million to keep the earned income tax credit at the highest level in state history. Lamont said Friday that he has been meeting with his budget team to craft the proposal that will be unveiled to the state legislature on Feb. 9 as part of the fiscal adjustments in the second year of the two-year budget. “We’re going to try and do what we did last year ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

At Connecticut Children’s, Sen. Murphy eyes a ‘bolder’ mental health reform bill to address crisis

With an eye toward developing the “next generation” of federal mental health reform legislation, Sen. Chris Murphy met with the leadership of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Friday morning to discuss the ongoing crisis in children’s psychiatric care and brainstorm solutions. “We’re at the tip of the iceberg and we need to acknowledge this at a national level,” Dr. Juan Salazar, the ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Simsbury residents weigh in on use of ARPA funds

At its meeting on Jan. 24, the Simsbury Board of Selectmen held a public hearing on potential uses for the town’s funding from the American Rescue and Recovery Plan Act. Simsbury is expected to receive $7.5 million through the state and local Fiscal Recovery funds program, to address the economic fallout related to the pandemic. Resident Susan Masino said there are open space issues that could ...
SIMSBURY, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy