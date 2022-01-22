Connecticut distributed 500,000 COVID-19 tests in the past week, bringing the total to 3.6 million in January

The state distributed a half-million COVID-19 self-tests this past week to numerous organizations, bringing the total so far in January to 3.6 million, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Saturday.

Connecticut has procured self-tests from vendors and distributes them in bulk to partner organizations that supply their clients and members of their communities. Deliveries for the week of Jan. 17 included 350,000 self-tests to municipalities for social services and vulnerable populations, kindergarten-to-12th grade students and teachers and first responders.

Another 83,000 self-tests went to community groups and vulnerable populations and 50,000 were distributed to nursing homes for visitor testing.

“We’ve got thousands more self-tests on order, and we are working to get them out as quickly as they come in from our vendors,” Lamont said.

Since Dec. 31, the state distributed 2.8 million self-tests to municipalities and K-12 students and teachers. Approximately 800,000 were distributed to faith-based groups, early childhood care providers, state employees, residents and clients of congregant settings and other organizations, according to Lamont.

More than 400,000 tests arrived Dec. 31, shortly after Lamont said a deal for Connecticut to buy millions of at-home tests to hand out to residents fell apart when the state was outbid.

Others who receive the tests include Foodshare, homebound individuals, seasonal farm workers, prison inmates, public college and university students and LGBTQ communities.

The state reported Friday a drop in the weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate and number of hospitalizations.

Connecticut reported 4,444 new COVID-19 cases of 32,459 tests administered, for a daily positivity rate of 13.69%. After averaging more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases per day in mid-January, Connecticut is now seeing half that volume of new cases.

The state has now averaged fewer than 5,000 new cases per day over the past week.

