ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Democrats censure Sinema over voting rights bill

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OW87F_0dt24Pba00
Sinema Filibuster FILE - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks before President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci)

PHOENIX — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is growing increasingly isolated from some of her party’s most influential officials and donors after playing a key role in scuttling voting rights legislation that many Democrats consider essential to preserving democracy.

Leaders of the Arizona Democratic Party voted Saturday to censure Sinema, a symbolic condemnation for the woman who just three years ago brought the party an Arizona Senate seat for the first time in a generation.

Donors are threatening to walk away. Several groups are already collecting money for an eventual primary challenge, even though she’s not on the ballot until 2024. Young activists are holding a second hunger strike to draw attention to Sinema's vote.

The moves offer a preview of the persistent opposition Sinema will likely face within her own party in the two years before she next appears on a ballot. The independent streak that has given her tremendous leverage over the agenda in Washington has enraged many Democrats back home who are intent on preventing her reelection.

“Any reservoir of goodwill that she had is gone,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat who may challenge Sinema from the left.

Sinema’s defenders say nobody who’s watched her for the past decade should be surprised by her position. She often bucked her party in the House, ran an aggressively moderate campaign for Senate and has never wavered in her support for upholding the filibuster.

“During three terms in the U.S. House, and now in the Senate, Kyrsten has always promised Arizonans she would be an independent voice for the state — not for either political party,” Hannah Hurley, Sinema’s spokesperson, said in a statement before the censure vote. “She’s delivered for Arizonans and has always been honest about where she stands.”

Hurley repeated her comments in response to the censure.

Sinema's influence is driven by the Senate’s 50-50 split, which essentially gives any senator the ability to kill legislation, an option Sinema has repeatedly exercised.

But she faces political dynamics unlike the other Senate moderate thwarting Democratic ambitions, Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Representing a state that former President Donald Trump carried by nearly 39 percentage points in 2020, Manchin is unlikely to face a progressive challenger who would gain traction.

In Arizona, however, Democrats are ascendant. Joe Biden was the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since 1996, and the party is eager to build on that success. That makes it harder for a Democrat to simply ignore the left here, particularly in a primary election.

Sinema supports the Democrats’ voting rights legislation but steadfastly opposes passing it by changing or eliminating the Senate’s filibuster rule, which effectively requires 60 of 100 votes to pass most legislation. On Wednesday night, she joined Manchin and all Republicans to oppose a one-time rule change so the bill could pass with a simple majority.

Laphonza Butler, president of Emily's List, an important fundraising group for Democratic women who support abortion rights, said in a statement that Sinema's vote “means she will find herself standing alone in the next election." She said the group would not endorse her reelection if she doesn't support a path forward for voting rights legislation.

Primary Sinema Project, which is raising money for an eventual primary challenge, said it's collected more than $300,000 from nearly 12,000 donors.

“We are quite literally doing everything we physically, possibly can in terms of putting our bodies on the line and trying to plead for this action because the consequences (of inaction) are far worse than starving or going to jail or both,” said Shana Gallagher, one of about three dozen young people holding a hunger strike to protest Sinema and Manchin. Gallagher is co-founder of Un-PAC, launched last year to organize young people in favor of passing voting rights legislation.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent whose fundraising and mobilization abilities are virtually unmatched on the left, suggested he'd support primary challengers to Sinema and Manchin.

Sinema says the filibuster forces bipartisanship on Capitol Hill and ensures that the millions of Americans represented by the minority party have a voice. Repealing it would lead to wild swings in legislation depending on the party in power, she says.

“When one party need only negotiate with itself, policy will inextricably be pushed from the middle towards the extremes,” she said in a floor speech last week, her most expansive explanation of her views on the issue.

Antagonizing the left shores up her standing among the independent women who decide close races in Arizona, said Brian Murray, a GOP consultant in Phoenix and former executive director of the Arizona Republican Party. Sinema has shown the “maverick” sensibilities that made the late GOP Sen. John McCain a favorite son in Arizona, and with her appeal to independents, “she’s going to be nearly impossible to beat,” he said.

“Bernie Sanders is attacking an Arizona senator?” Murray said. “I’d say: ‘Hey, thank you. You’re helping me get reelected.’”

Even Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gave Sinema “credit for standing up and protecting a Senate rule that she believes in.”

“I’m glad that she’s trying to bring people together,” Ducey told reporters. Sinema was one of Ducey’s fiercest critics in 2020, when she relentlessly lambasted his light-touch response to the pandemic.

Sinema’s fight with the left has overshadowed the 2022 reelection bid of Mark Kelly, Arizona’s other Democratic senator, who will be trying to hold on to the seat he won in a special election.

With Sinema taking most of the attention, Kelly managed to avoid taking a position on the filibuster throughout his 2020 campaign and his first year in office. Hours before he had to vote Wednesday, Kelly came out in favor of a one-time workaround to pass the voting rights bill.

Arizona Democratic Party leaders took the highly unusual step Saturday of formally censuring Sinema. A larger group of leaders voted in September to put Sinema “on notice” that her votes on the filibuster and other Democratic priorities, including Biden's big increase in social services spending, will be closely scrutinized.

The move has no practical consequences but demonstrates the frustration of key Democratic activists. Whether the party pulls its support for Sinema’s 2024 bid would be up to the leaders elected after the 2022 midterms.

The Arizona Democratic Party is a diverse coalition that tolerates disagreements, but protecting voter rights is too important, said Raquel Terán, a state senator and chair of the Arizona Democratic Party. On that issue, Sinema has “fallen short," she said.

“She has an incredible ability to work across the aisle,” Terán said. “Let’s see that ability put to work for voting rights.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Bill targeting election lies mulled by Washington lawmakers

OLYMPIA, Wash. — (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday urged state lawmakers to approve a bill that would make it a crime for elected officials or candidates to knowingly lie about election outcomes if those claims result in violence. Inslee, a Democrat, said that the measure “confronts an unrelenting threat that is a clear and present danger in our society.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Court throws Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law into doubt

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A court declared Friday that Pennsylvania's expansive 2-year-old mail-in voting law violates the state constitution, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on the practice after former President Donald Trump began baselessly attacked it as rife with fraud in his 2020 reelection campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

Biden visits collapsed bridge, touts infrastructure law

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Arriving just hours after a Pennsylvania bridge collapse, President Joe Biden stared into the cratered muddy earth where the aging span fell early Friday, striking evidence supporting the $1 trillion infrastructure law he already had planned to tout on his trip to Pittsburgh. Standing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRMG

Coronavirus: Sen. Mitt Romney tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Mitt Romney tested positive Friday for COVID-19, according to a statement released by his office. Officials said the Utah Republican and his wife, who has tested negative for the viral infection, are fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. “(Romney) is currently asymptomatic and will be isolating and working remotely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
KRMG

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

DURHAM, N.C. — (AP) — When Markicia Horton graduates this spring from the Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston and takes the bar, she'll be stepping into a world where a Black woman is set to be on the U.S. Supreme Court for the first time in its 232-year history.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

Gov tells Bette Midler to kiss dog's 'heinie' - and shows it

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has a message for singer and actress Bette Midler, who called West Virginians “poor, illiterate and strung out” in a tweet after Sen. Joe Manchin refused to support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act. The 70-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
KRMG

In blow to telecoms, California's net neutrality law upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld California's net neutrality law, rejecting an attempt by telecommunications industry groups to prevent the state from enforcing it. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a previous ruling, which means the status quo stays and the state can continue to enforce the law. This means California can continue its ban on internet providers slowing down or blocking access to websites and applications that don’t pay for premium service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Willow Biden joins long and varied line of White House pets

NEW YORK — (AP) — Welcome, Willow, to a long line of presidential pets. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added a green-eyed tabby from Pennsylvania to the White House family, the first feline tenant since President George W. Bush's controversially named cat India. The...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ruben Gallego
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Bernie Sanders
KRMG

Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall's delta wave

Omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across the country, is driving the daily American death toll higher than during last fall's delta wave, with deaths likely to keep rising for days or even weeks. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been climbing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Alleged Maduro co-conspirator says CIA knew about coup plans

MIAMI — (AP) — A retired Venezuelan army general says U.S. officials at the highest levels of the CIA and other federal agencies were aware of his efforts to oust Nicolás Maduro — a role he says should immediately debunk criminal charges that he worked alongside the socialist leader to flood the U.S. with cocaine.
POLITICS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
49K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy