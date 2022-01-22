The quest to tackle mental illness in the workplace before it even exists

Normalizing Mental Health and Grief in the Workplace. For nearly two years, our society has been raddled by individual and collective grief, stress and trauma from Covid-19. This pandemic has changed the way we move in our day to day lives including the workforce. Whether you work in-person or remotely, Covid-19 has impacted the way many jobs operate and the way people may show up at work. Instead of trying to keep things the way they were, some jobs and employers are choosing to adapt. More and more employers are realizing that we cannot always separate private life from professional life. And, what goes on in work impacts personal lives, too. Our workforce has taught us that productivity is the key to success, but these past 20+ months have reminded us that no one is exempt from mental health problems, grief or even bad days that may appear unproductive. In order to have a productive and well-balanced workforce we should reconsider how we approach the mental health and wellbeing of our employees. In this panel, we explore what it means to normalize mental health and grief in the workplace.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO