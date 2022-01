This feature contains spoilers for the established MCU. The different phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe seem to break up the existence of the Avengers as a group. Phase 1 was about building the Avengers into a team, culminating in them assembling and saving the world. Phase 2 was about the Avengers fortifying their world to the point that everyone seemed to be on the cusp of a happy ending…until Ultron happened. Phase 3 was about the repeated destruction of the Avengers, starting with political differences, then going to personal anger, being discarded by an alien threat they weren’t ready for, being reduced to ash by a cosmic wish, and finally being shattered by their greatest victory.

COMICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO