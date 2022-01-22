ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett, TX

Woman Tries to Buy Baby for $250,000 in Walmart Checkout Line: Police

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
After reviewing footage from store, officers said the video appeared to confirm the mother's...

Karen Tillman-Tucker
6d ago

HIDE yo kids, HIDE yo wife, bc they're now outchea tryna buy/steal kids for ONLY God knows what!!All jokes aside people, please ALWAYS keep an eye on your kids, no matter what the age. You don't know who might be lurking behind the scenes waiting for you to slip up in the sightest. 🙏🏾

basset hound
5d ago

I would have asked to have a Walmart employee escort me to my car. Would have contacted police to file a report while still in the store.

Debra Barnwell
6d ago

She should not have the store. She should have notified security and the police and stayed in until they got there. They could have forcefully taken the child or even killed her.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

