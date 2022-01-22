ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WME Signs Christian Tafdrup, Danish Director Of Sundance Thriller ‘Speak No Evil’

By Mike Fleming Jr
 6 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : WME has signed for representation Christian Tafdrup , the Danish filmmaker whose Sundance Film Festival feature Speak No Evil will be released by the genre streaming site Shudder. The film pic bowed last night.

Per Sundance, here is the film’s logline: While on holiday in Tuscany, a Danish family becomes fast friends with a fellow traveling family from the Netherlands. Months later, when an invitation arrives encouraging the Danish family to visit the Dutch in their countryside home, they don’t hesitate to plan a quick getaway. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness.

The filmmaker wrote the script with brother Mads Tafdrup.

Tafdrup previously directed the 2017 Danish satire A Horrible Woman in Denmark, and before that he was an actor. He continues to be repped as an actor in Europe by Richard Cook and Steve Cash at London-based Subtitle Talent.

bloody-disgusting.com

‘Speak No Evil’ Is a Grueling Trip to Satirical Pessimism [Sundance Review]

Christian Tafdrup’s bleak Speak No Evil will undoubtedly draw some comparisons to nihilistic horror satires like Michael Haneke’s Funny Games. Both seek to make the viewer deeply uncomfortable while sending a caustic message. But while the latter chastised its audience for their consumption of violence, the former struggles with its polite society messaging. It results in a grueling voyage determined to frustrate and antagonize right up until it finally reveals its whole cynical underbelly.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbs4local.com

Sundance 2022: Rebecca Hall gives emotional depth to paranoid thriller 'Resurrection'

Starring: Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman, Michael Esper, Angela Wong Carbone. Sundance Synopsis: Margaret (Rebecca Hall) leads a successful and orderly life, perfectly balancing the demands of her busy career and single parenthood to her fiercely independent daughter Abbie. But that careful balance is upended when she glimpses a man she instantly recognizes, an unwelcome shadow from her past. A short time later, she encounters him again. Before long, Margaret starts seeing David (Tim Roth) everywhere — and their meetings appear to be far from an unlucky coincidence. Battling her rising fear, Margaret must confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades who has come to conclude their unfinished business.
MOVIES
dailybruin.com

Sundance 2022: Q&A: Co-directors speak on Asian American activism, storytelling in ‘Free Chol Soo Lee’

Underneath the face of a movement lie layers of nuance. Premiering in Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. documentary competition, “Free Chol Soo Lee” explores the story of Chol Soo Lee, a Korean American immigrant who was wrongly convicted of murder in 1970s San Francisco. Co-directed by alumnus Julie Ha alongside Eugene Yi, the documentary explores how a grassroots Asian American activist movement liberated Lee and the marks that America’s prison industrial complex left on him.
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Sundance Curators and Directors Speak, Along with 16 Films Not To Miss

“Making the shift to an online-only experience was a difficult decision, but it was the right one for the full community,” said new Sundance Executive Director Joana Vicente at the top of today’s opening press conference of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. While the contours of last year’s largely-virtual (excepting the Satellite Screen events around the country) event were visible last June and then explicitly stated in early December, 2020, this year’s necessary hard-pivot to a largely virtual edition (again, with the Satellite Screens) happened late, in early January, 2022. So, when, as the various programmers all announced themselves by describing their appearances for the visually impaired, Jackson made sure to note the bags under her eyes. “We spent a year designing a beautiful hybrid festival, and then we needed to pivot away for safety to this fully online iteration, with our satellite screens across the US,” she said. “So it’s still a wonderfully designed convergence, all in service of a festival. And the festival is a celebration. We are celebrating having made another trip around the sun together, and then coming back together to make meaning.”
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Sundance 2022 Critic’s Notebook: Speak No Evil, Resurrection, Happening

Shudder announced the acquisition of Christian Tafdrup’s Speak No Evil just before the film’s Sundance premiere. It’s probably one of this year’s breakout titles—at any rate, enough people in my Twitter feed recommended it to redirect me from previously planned viewing and Tafdrup’s freshly signed to WME. In his “Meet the Artist” video, the co-writer (with his brother, Mads) and director displays an entertaining flair for hammy hucksterism in an Alfred Hitchcock Presents intro vein. Sitting in front of a fire, he smilingly reads out comments from a test screening (“The director has to be mentally examined”; “A horrible, horrible film”; “This film should be not be recommended to human beings”) before turning direct to the camera with a smirk: “I hope you dare to see our film.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Indie Podcast Company Blanchard House Signs With WME

Blanchard House, the independent podcast company, has signed with WME. Founded last year by a group of top U.K. producers, Blanchard House is co-founded and led by CEO Kimberly Jung, Creative Director Rosie Pye and Host Alex Wiltschko. Rounding out the team are a group of 14 producers, journalists and presenters from the BBC and The Times of London, as well as American columnist Joe Nocera, whose hit podcast The Shrink Next Door was adapted into an Apple TV+ miniseries starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. In March, Laurence Grissell, a producer on the BBC’s Documentaries Unit, will join the company as head of content. Past shows include The Californian Century, starring Stanley Tucci, and Wireless Nights, hosted by the musician Jarvis Cocker. Grissell has also won the Prix Italia and two awards from the Third Coast International Audio Festival in the 2010 and 2012 competitions. The studio has not yet announced details around upcoming programming in development, but last November, Blanchard House raised $1 million in seed funding to build out the company, focused on creating podcasts and original IP. The company continues to be represented by Scott Goldman of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz and William Schnoor of Goodwin Procter.
BUSINESS
XL Country 100.7

Thriller Filmed in Montana Debuts at Sundance Film Festival

You can't help but smile when you see a movie with incredible talent debut at one of the most iconic film festivals in the United States and get rave reviews. God's Country, was filmed entirely in Montana in parts of Livingston, Bozeman, and Dillon, just debuted to rave reviews at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The film stars Emmy award-winning actress Thandie Newton, who you might recognize from television shows such as Westworld on HBO, and movies such as Mission Impossible 2 and Academy Award-winning Crash.
LIVINGSTON, MT
KUTV

Sundance 2022: Psychological thriller 'Master' explores the lingering horror of bias

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — MASTER. Starring: Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam, Amber Gray. Sundance Synopsis: At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three women strive to find their place. Gail Bishop (Regina Hall), just instated as “Master,” a dean of students, discovers what lies behind the school’s immaculate façade; first-year student Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee) confronts a new home that is cold and unwelcoming; and literature professor Liv Beckman (Amber Gray) collides with colleagues who question her right to belong. Navigating politics and privilege, they encounter increasingly terrifying manifestations of the school’s haunted past and present.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Aubrey Plaza Elevates the Simplistic Thriller Emily the Criminal

Taking part in ten Sundance premieres over the last ten years, Aubrey Plaza’s niche in the world of independent cinema has been well carved. Reaching into darker territory as of late, from Ingrid Goes West to Black Bear, her latest film, Emily the Criminal, takes things to a logical next step, placing the actress in strictly thriller territory as her character’s job prospects dwindle and she’s faced with getting into a dangerous, underground world of illegal activity. John Patton Ford’s debut as writer-director is simplistically crafted in both plotting and form, but Plaza’s committed performance carries us through the increasingly dire journey.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Sundance 2022 unveils Alexei Navalny doc thriller as mystery film

Sundance Film Festival 2022 has unveiled Daniel Roher’s documentary thriller about poison attack survivor and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as its mystery film. Navalny becomes the tenth and final selection in the U.S. Documentary Competition strand and premieres on Tuesday evening (25) at 5pm PT. Opposition leader and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Bart: A Chorus Of “I’m Done” Rings Through Hollywood As Year 3 Of Pandemic Opens

“I’m done.” So said Charlton Heston, the stoic but exhausted hero of the 1973 futurist thriller Soylent Green. The movie’s message: Society will self-destruct in the year 2022 even as rigid rules and secret efficiencies are imposed to cope with disease and food shortages. As we launch into Year 3 of the pandemic, there are fears that 2022 might eerily turn out to be the doomsday year forecast by that movie, with Omicron and its subsequent variants stirring anger and confusion. I’ve reached out to a mix of denizens of the entertainment community this week and found that the words “I’m done” comprise...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Juan Pablo Di Pace Sets Feature Directorial Debut ‘For Another Time’; Norman Lear & Brent Miller To Exec Produce

Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace (The Mattachine Family, Fuller House) is gearing up to make his feature directorial debut with For Another Time, an LGBTQ+ romantic drama inspired by true events in his life, that will be exec produced by 99-year-old icon Norman Lear and his Act III Productions partner Brent Miller. For Another Time is a coming-of-age story that follows Matías, a queer filmmaker who gets an unexpected invitation to revisit the family that forever influenced his past, forcing him to question the present while potentially changing his future. Production on the film set in Duino, Italy and Buenos Aires, Argentina...
MOVIES
