2022 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, SAG, BAFTAs & More

By Tom Tapp and Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
UPDATED with latest: There was a glut of great TV, movies and music to celebrate in 2021, but 2022 isn’t allowing much room for celebration.

Many awards events were canceled, moved or modified as New York and Los Angeles smashed daily Covid records due to Omicron.

The winter months are proving challenging for red carpet and ballroom events where crowds gather in confined spaces. Then again, Covid prevention measures are becoming more sophisticated, and many organizations have contingency plans baked into their event preparation, with the first weeks of 2022 looking like a “break glass in case of emergency” situation for many .

Here is Deadline’s list of remaining awards shows and nomination dates. Check back for updates.

2022 AWARDS SEASON CALENDAR

January

24: ADG Awards nominations (Art Directors Guild)

24: Golden Reel Awards nominations (Motion Picture Sound Editors)

25: CAS Awards nominations (Cinema Audio Society)

25: ASC Awards nominations (American Society of Cinematographers)

26: DGA Awards nominations (documentaries)

26: Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations

27: ACE Eddie Awards nominations (American Cinema Editors; moved from January 21)

27: PGA Awards Film & TV nominations (specials, streamed & TV movies)

27: DGA Awards nominations (feature films)

27: WGA Awards film nominations (Original, Adapted, Documentary)

February

5: IDA Documentary Awards

8: Oscar nominations

26: PGA Awards

26: NAACP Image Awards

26: Scripter Awards

27: SAG Awards

28: HCA Film Awards

TBA: Cesar Awards (France’s Academy of Cinema Arts & Techniques)

March

2: AAFCA Awards (African American Film Critics Association)

4: IDA Awards (International Documentary Association; moved from February 5)

5: Art Directors Guild Awards

5: ACE Eddie Awards (moved from February 26)

6: Independent Spirit Awards

7: American Cinematheque’s Tribute to the Crafts (moved from January 26)

8: VES Awards (Visual Effects Society)

8: SCL Awards (Society of Composers & Lyricists; moved from February 1)

9: Costume Designers Guild Awards

11: AFI Awards luncheon

12: DGA Awards (Directors Guild of America)

12: Annie Awards (moved from February 26)

13: BAFTA Film Awards

13: Critics Choice Awards ( moved from January 9 )

13: Golden Reel Awards (Motion Picture Sound Editors)

15: National Board of Review Awards (moved from January 11)

17: Artios Awards (Casting Society of America)

18: AARP Movies for Grownups Awards

19: PGA Awards TV nominations (sports, children’s & shortform)

19: CAS Awards (Cinema Audio Society)

20: WGA Awards (Writers Guild of America)

20: ASC Awards (American Society of Cinematographers)

25: ICG Publicists Awards (International Cinematographers Guild)

27: The Oscars

30: BAFTA TV Awards nominations

April

2: GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles

3: Grammy Awards (moved from January 31)

3: Make-Up & Hair Styling Guild Awards (moved from February 19)

24: British Academy Television Craft Awards

May

6: GLAAD Media Awards New York

8: BAFTA TV Awards

June

9: AFI Life Achievement Award: Julie Andrews (being rescheduled from November 11)

POSTPONED

Governors Awards
New York Film Critics Circle Awards

TBA

AACTA Awards (Australian Academy of Film & Television)

Deadline

Deadline

