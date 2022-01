One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has given the spotlight to Maki Zenin's brutal new makeover ahead of the Culling Game! The newest chapters of Gege Akutami's original manga series are still making their way through the Culling Game arc, but it took quite a bit of setup as the franchise is still experiencing the fallout from the status quo shifting Shibuya Incident. There's no better character to be an example of all these changes than Maki Zenin, who arguably made it out of the massive fight back then with the most changes inside and out going forward.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO