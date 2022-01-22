Our Lives: Emotional emancipation

The people in your life are tired of being punished by your endless anger and blowups. Believe this — the explosions are growing tired. All the hard words and the stonewalling? It’s transparent. You’re taking out your anger on others through displaced aggression. You’re doing it directly, indirectly. You’re probably putting it everywhere but where it needs to be: squarely in your lap. That’s because you are the only one who can resolve the discomfort of your anger? Want to stop feeling so out of control. Learn to take the reins, self-soothe, and process the aggression that an unfulfilling life has left you with.

10 DAYS AGO