Our Lives: Emotional emancipation
News 12 Connecticut 's Gwen Edwards speaks with Enola Aird, of the Community Healing Network, about emotional emancipation and emotional healing circles.
News 12 Connecticut 's Gwen Edwards speaks with Enola Aird, of the Community Healing Network, about emotional emancipation and emotional healing circles.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0