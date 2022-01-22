Temuera Morrison Tried to Cut ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Dialogue When Jon Favreau Left the Set

For many “Star Wars” fans, the shift from pining for a Boba Fett origin story to criticizing “ The Book of Boba Fett ” for its uneven tone was almost immediate. For decades, the bounty hunter ranked high on lists of “Star Wars” characters that fans wanted to see expanded. But for many, “The Book of Boba Fett” was not what they had in mind. The Disney+ series has made some polarizing creative choices, including those colorful motorcycles , but the biggest complaint from fans has been that Boba Fett speaks too much. Many fans see Boba Fett’s chattiness as a betrayal of what has made the mysterious character so beloved in the years since his appearance in “The Empire Strikes Back.” Now, Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison has joined the list of fans who take issue with how often the titular character speaks.

“I’m talking too much,” Morrison said in an interview with NME . “This bubba doesn’t talk this much!” He went on to reveal that he tried to remove some of his own lines from the script when “Book of Boba Fett” creator Jon Favreau was away from the set.

“‘I’ve got all these paragraphs here! I think we should get rid of it,'” he recalls telling a crew member. “‘And Jon’s gone to Atlanta, so don’t tell him!’ Next morning on set, I get a call from Atlanta: ‘Uh, Jon wants you to say all that dialogue.'”

While Morrison sides with the fans on this issue, Jon Favreau apparently does not.

Even though Morrison’s plot to trim down the script proved unsuccessful, “Star Wars” fans can take comfort in knowing that they are not alone in their concerns about the show. However, “The Book of Boba Fett” has not been all bad news. Many have also praised its nuanced portrayal of the Tusken Raiders. With three “chapters” left to release, it remains to be seen whether the series will stick the landing and be remembered as a positive addition to the “Star Wars” canon, or simply be deemed, by and large, as a once-promising disappointment.

“The Book of Boba Fett” is streaming on Disney+, with new episodes released each Wednesday. “Chapter 5” is set to debut January 26.