Jim Langley: The Risk of Reimagining

In the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, this rarely available Spanish style luxury townhouse is one of 6 units in Arlington Court just a short block away from the historic theater district, shopping and fine dining. Private from the street, this hidden gem is a pleasant surprise with a beautiful fountain and courtyard entry to greet you. Once inside the home, enjoy over 1700 square feet of living space with soaring ceilings, a loft, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room with fireplace, generous sized kitchen, dining areas and French doors leading to multiple patios and balconies with views of the Arlington and Granada Theaters and the Courthouse Clock Tower nearby. This is a really amazing place and location!

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO