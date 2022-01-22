ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Jim Langley: The Risk of Reimagining

By Jim Langley
Noozhawk
 7 days ago

It seems that many are regurgitating the word “reimagining” these days. The risk of reimagining may be more distressing than we may surmise. Let me share a handful of synonyms for this too frequently used word. Rethinking, revisiting, redefining, re-evaluating and re-examining are just a few. In...

