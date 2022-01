CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday night that Center for Covid Control COVID-19 testing sites will not be reopening for the foreseeable future. Raoul’s office has launched an investigation into the Rolling Meadows-based company, which has been accused of fraudulent and deceptive conduct – with some complaining that they never received the results of their tests, among other allegations. “I opened an investigation into the Center for Covid Control in response to our residents contacting my office to report a number of concerning issues at the Center for Covid Control’s pop-up COVID-19 testing locations throughout Illinois,” Raoul said...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO