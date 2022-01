According to a survey last summer, just over one in four American men has six or more close friends. So as you can imagine, I was absolutely delighted to receive 75 new Buddies this week when the latest patch for Hearthstone dropped. Buddies are the new attraction in the Battlegrounds mode, where these units are earned over the course of a match. Each Hero has its own bespoke Buddy, and that Buddy has an ability designed to synergise with its Hero's expected game plan.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO