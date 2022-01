The New York Giants are close to finding their next head coach. New General Manager Joe Schoen has collaborated with ownership to conduct the search for Joe Judge’s replacement. New York has interviewed a wide range of candidates, but they are nearly finished. The Giants completed a second interview with Brian Daboll earlier this week and have now completed an interview with Brian Flores. With one interview left on the schedule, the Giants seem set to make a final decision this weekend.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO