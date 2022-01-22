ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington DOH Says The Free At-Home Test Kits are Out of Stock

By VIA WADOH
nbcrightnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Washington State Department of Health, due to high...

www.nbcrightnow.com

SPY

8 At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits That Are Still In Stock Online

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surges, there are two things everyone needs to protect themselves and slow the spread as much as possible: a protective mask and a reliable COVID-19 test. In the mask department, we’ve got you covered. From the best N95 masks for protection to KN95 masks from Amazon, you can order face masks easily online. We’ve also got a round-up of comfortable face masks for less risky situations, as well as a guide for spotting counterfeit N95 masks online. When it comes to testing, a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is still going to be the most...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nyconthecheap.com

How to Get Free At-Home Covid Test Kits

You can now get four FREE at-home Covid testing kits from the US government, mailed to your home address FREE by the US Postal Service. You can also get re-imbursed from your health insurance provider for Covid testing kits you buy in a pharmacy, up to $12 per test – if you can find them, because they are pretty much sold out.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

Federal website distributing free at-home COVID test kits launches today

WASHINGTON — Under criticism after weeks of shortages, President Joe Biden's administration is working to make COVID-19 rapid test kits more available and accessible to Americans by boosting supply and lowering costs. A new federal website to request free test kits officially launches Wednesday — but was available to use Tuesday — with the first shipments going out to Americans by the end of the month. In addition, most Americans are now able to get reimbursed for tests that they purchase.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Free COVID-19 tests are delayed, DOH says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were hoping to get a free antigen test kit from the state of South Dakota, you’ll need to wait a little longer. Earlier this month the health department announced that it ordered 1 million rapid tests to give out for free.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WNEM

Some mid-Michigan libraries receive free at-home testing kits for Michiganders

The state health department is working on a pilot program with libraries to give out free testing kits for Michiganders. “We are continuing to find innovative ways to provide Michiganders with opportunities to protect themselves from COVID-19,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and we encourage residents to visit participating library locations to get their test kit.”
MICHIGAN STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Private Health Insurance helping provide free at-home test kits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Saturday marks a big day for people trying to get their hands on those free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Starting Saturday, private health insurance companies will be required to cover those at-home test kits. Health experts call test kits game changers when it comes to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
miamilaker.com

Federal government offers free home test kits, vaccine guidelines

The federal government will supply every household with four free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests will be completely free, and it will not be necessary to supply a credit card number or to pay for shipping. The program was set to launch on Jan. 19. For more information go to:...
U.S. POLITICS
Popculture

At Home COVID Test: Free Kits Available Now at COVIDTests.gov, Shipped by USPS

The federal government launched a website for free at-home COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, a day earlier than planned. COVIDTests.gov allows anyone to place an order for four free at-home tests, delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. The Biden Administration announced the program last month and planned to make 500,000 tests available to order, beginning on Jan. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Results are in for DOH at-home COVID-19 test

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight days after first requesting a COVID-19 test through the State of South Dakota, the process is now complete. The results: Negative. After ordering a test through the state site on Thursday, January 6, our test arrived five days later on Tuesday, January 11. While this five-day delivery time did not fall within the expected next-day shipping claimed by Vault Health, the company providing the tests, two more tests ordered Monday, January 10 were delivered on the 11th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
guthrienewsleader.net

Free At-Home COVID Test Kits to Ship Through the U.S. Postal Service

COVID-19 test kits will now be available to ship to homes. The process started Tuesday, with the U.S. Postal Service announcing the kits can be mailed directly to homes. Orders are likely to ship in 7-12 days. Postmaster General and CEO, Louis DeJoy provided the Guthrie news Leader with this...
GUTHRIE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Local Pharmacies Struggle To Keep At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits In Stock

With new COVID-19 case numbers at the highest they have ever been in Oklahoma, pharmacists say they can’t keep at-home testing kits in stock. Pharmacists say they are having a hard time finding tests to order and can’t keep them on the shelves if they do get a shipment in. They say they don’t expect this short supply to end until the surge in cases starts to die down.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts hospital gives out free COVID-19 testing kits

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Sturdy Memorial Hospital handed out 2,500 at home COVID-19 testing kits to residents on Saturday, said a news release. “With the latest spike in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant we see an immediate need to help keep the community healthy. We encourage our patients to utilize the rapid tests as a way to keep family members and friends safe,” said Aimee Brewer, President and CEO of the hospital.
ATTLEBORO, MA

Community Policy