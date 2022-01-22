Washington DOH Says The Free At-Home Test Kits are Out of Stock

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight days after first requesting a COVID-19 test through the State of South Dakota, the process is now complete. The results: Negative. After ordering a test through the state site on Thursday, January 6, our test arrived five days later on Tuesday, January 11. While this five-day delivery time did not fall within the expected next-day shipping claimed by Vault Health, the company providing the tests, two more tests ordered Monday, January 10 were delivered on the 11th.
