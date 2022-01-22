Washington DOH Says The Free At-Home Test Kits are Out of Stock

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surges, there are two things everyone needs to protect themselves and slow the spread as much as possible: a protective mask and a reliable COVID-19 test. In the mask department, we’ve got you covered. From the best N95 masks for protection to KN95 masks from Amazon, you can order face masks easily online. We’ve also got a round-up of comfortable face masks for less risky situations, as well as a guide for spotting counterfeit N95 masks online. When it comes to testing, a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is still going to be the most...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO