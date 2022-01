WARSAW — After cancelling the banquet last year due to COVID-19, Echoes of the Past decided to proceed with this year’s banquet after much consideration. Fun and fellowship was had by all in attendance with a few fun surprises along the way. The evening kicked off with a social hour from 5-6 p.m. before digging in to a delicious carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. After dinner, outgoing president Thames Goon, who has served the club in some capacity for 15 years, had a surprise visitor and was serenaded by a giant banana.

