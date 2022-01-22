ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Lake, OH

Three cars broken into at Towne Center: Avon Lake police blotter

By Cheryl Higley, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On January 13, police were dispatched to a busines in Avon Lake Towne Center for three cars that had windows smashed and items stolen. The...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Man arrested after harassing woman at bar, threatening staff, engaging in struggle with another man: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Fairmount Boulevard. At 12:25 a.m. Jan. 23, officers were dispatched to The Fairmount bar, 2448 Fairmount Blvd., on a report of a disturbance taking place in front of the building. Officers arrived to find a man, 36, being restrained by another man, 33. Officers...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Avon Lake, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Avon Lake, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Arrest goes down, so does suspect’s pants: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Police went to the Family Dollar parking lot at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 21 for a van that struck several parked cars. The van finally came to a stop after hitting the store’s building. While speaking with the suspect, officers noticed his words were slurred and he was difficult to understand. The man admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel. His pants fell to his ankles exposing his underwear as he exited the van. Due to his level of intoxication and actions that caused police to arrive, he was transported to the hospital for evaluation. After he was cleared at the hospital, he was taken to the Strongsville jail. The suspect was cited for drunken driving, issued a court date and released to a sober family member.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Three men arrested in armed carjacking in Elyria, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio -- Police arrested three men in connection with an armed carjacking Thursday evening in Elyria. Clinton Lindsey, 24, of Cleveland; Trayqwan Dunlap, 18, of Cleveland; and David Russell 24, of Bedford Heights, were arrested in the carjacking, Elyria police said in a news release. Lindsey and Dunlap are...
ELYRIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Vehicles#Ovi
Cleveland.com

Man wounded in shooting while at Akron drive-thru

AKRON, Ohio — Shots were fired at two men as they sat in a vehicle at a drive-thru in South Akron, sending one of the victims to the hospital, police say. The shooting occurred at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on the 1100 block of Grant Street, police say. By the time officers arrived, the 23-year-old victim had been driven to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. Police say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Break out those markers and crayons, kids: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District is once again sponsoring a poster contest linking art and creative thinking for Cuyahoga County students in grades K-12. Students are encouraged to create posters that artistically express their ideas on how conservation improves the environment. This year’s theme is “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life.”
BEREA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
65K+
Followers
61K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy