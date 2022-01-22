Three cars broken into at Towne Center: Avon Lake police blotter
On January 13, police were dispatched to a busines in Avon Lake Towne Center for three cars that had windows smashed and items stolen. The...www.cleveland.com
On January 13, police were dispatched to a busines in Avon Lake Towne Center for three cars that had windows smashed and items stolen. The...www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0