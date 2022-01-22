Three cars broken into at Towne Center: Avon Lake police blotter

Police went to the Family Dollar parking lot at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 21 for a van that struck several parked cars. The van finally came to a stop after hitting the store’s building. While speaking with the suspect, officers noticed his words were slurred and he was difficult to understand. The man admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel. His pants fell to his ankles exposing his underwear as he exited the van. Due to his level of intoxication and actions that caused police to arrive, he was transported to the hospital for evaluation. After he was cleared at the hospital, he was taken to the Strongsville jail. The suspect was cited for drunken driving, issued a court date and released to a sober family member.

STRONGSVILLE, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO