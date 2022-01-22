ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Hard Rock says goodbye to volcano as part of remodeling Mirage

By Yan Kaner
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The volcano outside of the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas will be torn down as part of remodeling, Hard Rock International Chief Executive Officer Jim Allen said.

The Hard Rock International, which brought the property from MGM Resorts International last month, plans to rebrand the resort, including demolishing the entire front of the property.

A rendering from Hard Rock shows its plan to build a guitar-shaped hotel next to the main property.

“MGM will keep The Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock for a few years as they finalize plans to rebrand the property,” a company statement said.

There is a recent change.org petition to help the volcano at the Mirage Las Vegas. More than 140 people had signed the online petition.

CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
