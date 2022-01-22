ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Oscar-winning actress Regina King’s son dies at 26: ‘Such a bright light’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZJcr_0dt1zpZr00

( WFLA ) – Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., died Friday, according to a statement from the Oscar-winning actress.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement shared with outlets including Today and People . “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Both outlets reported Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide.

‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’: Meat Loaf’s misunderstood lyric, explained

News of Alexander Jr.’s death came two days after his 26th birthday. He was the only child of King and her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

Like his father, Alexander Jr. also worked in the music business, having released his debut single “Work It Out” in 2021 under the name Desduné. He also released a song called “Green Eyes” on Jan. 7.

King, an Oscar-winner for her performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” had previously gushed about her son’s musical talents on social media, writing in 2021 that she was “still beaming” a day after watching him perform.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
WGN Radio

Father and son reunited after nearly a year apart

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Central A&M got the surprise of his life.Fourth-grader Mason Bauer hadn’t seen his step-dad in almost a year. Sgt Damion king was deployed to Kuwait for a year. Principal Charles Brown said it was a sight to see. Brown said, “I always love these videos, I enjoy […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

Peoria man helps bring Disney’s ‘Encanto’ to life

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man played a big role in bringing the magic of Disney’s Encanto to life. Limestone graduate Nick Ellingsworth is a production supervisor at Disney. He’s been with the company for more than 10 years working on major films like Moana, Wreck It Ralph, Zootopia, Big Hero 6, Frozen 2, […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina King
Person
Meat Loaf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfla#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
WGN Radio

‘Delete Spotify’: Users cancel music service after Rogan-Young incident

(NEXSTAR) – A day after music streaming giant Spotify removed Neil Young’s catalogue from its service, many users say they’re now leaving with the 76-year-old rocker. On Thursday, “Delete Spotify” trended on Twitter in response to the removal, which happened after Young gave the company an ultimatum: remove his music or remove Joe Rogan’s podcast. […]
MUSIC
WGN Radio

Lauren Magiera from WGN-TV Sports in studio! Top Stories from Halas Hall, NFL Championship Sunday, Facebook LIVE Super Bowl Special ‘Happy Hour with the Hoovers’

WGN-TV’s Lauren Magiera joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier for the first time in studio to talk about this week’s top stories from Halas Hall, a preview of this weekend’s NFL Championship Games and the announcement of Dave & Lauren’s appearance on a Super Bowl Edition of Facebook LIVE’s ‘Happy Hour with the Hoovers’ on Wednesday, […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WGN Radio

Remembering Richard Duchossois

Richard Duchossois, the long-time owner of Arlington International Racecourse, died today at age 100. On August 9, 2008, WGN Radio’s Orion Samuelson talked with “Mr. D” along with Arlington’s President Roy Arnold to reminisce about the Arlington Million and preview that day’s race.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy