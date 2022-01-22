ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, IN

Men who can do 40 push-ups far less likely to develop heart disease

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYlWm_0dt1zgsY00

BOSTON ( StudyFinds.org ) – Here’s one way to predict your heart health: get down and give me 41 . A recent study finds that men who can perform at least 40 push-ups in one attempt are much less likely to suffer from heart disease within the next 10 years.

Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public health say their report is the first to show how push-up capacity is linked to heart disease. They found that middle-aged men who can log more than 40 push-ups in a single try have a 96% reduced risk of developing the potentially deadly condition and other related ailments, such as heart failure, compared to those who can complete no more than 10 push-ups.

For their study, the authors reviewed health data from 1,104 active male firefighters taken annually from 2000 to 2010. At the start of the study, the average participant was about 40 years old with an average body mass index of 28.7. The firefighters were tasked with performing as many push-ups as they could, and their treadmill tolerance was also tested.

By the end of the study period, 37 participants suffered from a heart disease-related condition — and 36 of those men weren’t able to log more than 40 push-ups in the initial test. The results of the treadmill test were not as clearly linked to heart disease diagnoses.

“Our findings provide evidence that push-up capacity could be an easy, no-cost method to help assess cardiovascular disease risk in almost any setting,” says the study’s first author, Justin Yang, an occupational medicine resident at the school, in a news release . Surprisingly, push-up capacity was more strongly associated with cardiovascular disease risk than the results of submaximal treadmill tests.”

The authors note that because the study was completed by middle-aged men with active occupations, the results shouldn’t be considered the same for women or men who are less active or of different ages.

This study was published in JAMA Network Open .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, IN
Health
City
Boston, IN
Boston, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
Woman's World

Brewing Your Coffee Like This Could Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke

As an avid coffee drinker, I usually float between sipping espresso and drip coffee to get my daily caffeine fix. While this is just a personal preference flavor-wise, it turns out these two styles of brew have differing health effects. New research suggests that drinking unfiltered coffee such as espresso and French press comes with long-term health risks like an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
DRINKS
studyfinds.org

Men who live alone, regularly break up with their partners at higher risk of harmful inflammation

LONDON — Breakups are never easy, but a new study finds they may also be bad for a man’s health as well. Researchers in Denmark found that men who experience more relationship breakups and live alone longer have higher levels of inflammatory markers in their blood. It’s a problem that could increase a person’s risk of poor health and even death.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Push Up#Cardiovascular Disease#Heart Failure#Jama Network Ope
marthastewart.com

Do You Like Grapes? New Research Suggests the Fruit May Reduce Your Risk of Heart Attack

Like vegetables, fruits should be an essential part of your diet. After all, the seed-bearing foods contain important vitamins, nutrients, and fiber that contribute to your overall health. But some fruits are better for you than others, as StudyFinds.org reveals that findings from University of California, Los Angeles, suggest that grapes are especially helpful when it comes to lowering cholesterol and consuming them may reduce your risk of having a heart attack.
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

For people over 50, even 'mild' COVID‑19 can result in mobility problems

Adults over age 50 who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 are at greater risk of worsening mobility and physical function even if hospitalization is not required to treat the virus, according to new research out of Dalhousie and other Canadian universities. The findings, which used data from the Canadian Longitudinal...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Sports
Knowridge Science Report

Eat these foods to control your blood pressure naturally

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the most common preventable risk factor for heart disease. Medications are commonly used to reduce blood pressure levels. However, lifestyle changes, including changes in diets, can help you lower blood pressure levels to healthy ranges and reduce your risk of heart disease. Following a...
FITNESS
thefreshtoast.com

Eating This Food Can Extend Your Life, New Study Reveals

Want to ward off deadly diseases? A new study suggests adding this to your diet if you want to live longer. Olive oil might hold the secret to a longer life. A study conducted by researchers from Harvard University found that the liquid prevented death from diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disease, and more.
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Supplement Could Help Ease Anxiety and Improve Your Sleep Quality

Despite loving a lazy day in bed, sleep hasn’t always been one of my strong suits. I tend to toss and turn, often waking up in the middle of the night to check my phone. I’ll be the first to admit that my sleep quality isn’t the best, and it seems like no soothing sleep spray or comfy bedding can truly remedy the issue. So I was excited to come across new research that suggests taking daily probiotic supplements could be a simple solution for better sleep.
HEALTH
ABC 4

Help for women who are feeling fatigued, depressed, or experiencing hormone changes

(Good Things Utah) – Hypothyroidism or underactive thyroid is as common in women as breast cancer, but because many people aren’t familiar with the thyroid, and since the symptoms of hypothyroidism are common, subtle, and may be attributed to aging, many women don’t know they have the condition. But left untreated, it can be serious and lead to other health problems.
UTAH STATE
dailyhealthpost.com

Prevent Fatty Liver Disease With Only 30 Minutes a Day

A new study published in the journal Molecular Metabolism found that exercising regularly can help prevent the development of fatty liver associated diseases. People who suffer from non-alcoholic liver disease (NAFLD) often have type 2 diabetes as well as an increased risk of liver cirrhosis, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality. NAFLD...
FITNESS
Woman's World

Getting More of This Important Vitamin Could Help Tame Arthritis Pain in Your Knees

Few things are more bothersome than arthritis pain. It’s a constant companion that makes most movement difficult, especially when it’s found its way to your knees. Sitting on the couch all day might be all you want to do, but it’s not exactly the healthiest habit. Instead, try taking more vitamin D to help curb your knee pain from arthritis. A new study has solidified a link between the condition and some relief.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FOX59

FOX59

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy