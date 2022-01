Thanks to COVID-19 traveling has been minimum due to restrictions from certain destinations, but there is some good news to help you relax and take a paid vacation!. According to AFAR, the Marriott Bonvoy program is launching a contest where three lucky people will get to travel all over the world for about a year to document their hotel stays on TikTok. The #30stays300days contest will be open from January 18 through March 18, 2022 and you must be at least 21 and reside in the U.S. to apply.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO