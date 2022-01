Fresno State vs. Boise State: Preview, Live Stream, Odds, More. Who: Boise State (16-4 7-0 in the MW) Vs Fresno State (14-5 4-2 in the MW) From the green grass to the hardwood floor, the rivalry will continue as the Bulldogs will welcome the red hot Boise State Broncos to the Save Mart Center Friday night. The Broncos are on a 13 game win streak and are also undefeated in conference play. Both teams met once this season in Boise, Idaho as the Broncos took the first meeting in a 65-55 win. Fresno State looks to change the tide and take the second meeting as this time Junior Forward, Anthony Holland will play. Holland didn’t play in the first matchup due to health and safety protocols.

FRESNO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO