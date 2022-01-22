ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hurt Sea Lion Asks Boaters For Help | The Dodo

Albany Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hurt sea lion climbs up a ladder to ask boaters...

www.albanyherald.com

iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
coastalreview.org

Beachgoers asked to look out for cold-stunned sea turtles

As the temperatures on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands drop in the winter months, cold-stunned sea turtles begin to make an appearance along the soundside beaches, and a number of turtles have been rescued in recent days after the Outer Banks’ cold start to the New Year. “Please be on...
Albany Herald

Senior Shelter Dog Starts Galloping Like A Puppy | The Dodo

Guy picks up a confused 16-year-old dog from the shelter so he doesn't die alone — months later he's galloping around the yard after his foster dad 😍 😍. Keep up with Henry and his family on Instagram: http://thedo.do/seniordoghenry. To help Zach rescue more dogs like Henry, you...
Albany Herald

Woman Rushes To Rescue An "Aggressive" Husky With An Hour Left To Live | The Dodo Foster Diaries

'Aggressive' husky had less than an hour to live — watch what happens when she brings him home to her dog 🤍. Keep up with King on Instagram thedo.do/meganallen_ and Happy Hearts German Rescue: thedo.do/happyheartsgsd. Dedicated to King, Chris and Donna. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd.
CBS Sacramento

Massive Bullmastiff At Sacramento SPCA Adopted In Hours — But An Even Bigger Dog Is Now Looking For A Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It only took hours for a massive Bullmastiff mix at the Sacramento SPCA to find his forever home — and now an even bigger dog is set to go up for adoption. Dom, a 185-pound pooch who the Sacramento SPCA believes to be around six-years-old, had just been put up for adoption Friday. And Dom found a new family not even 24 hours later. The Sacramento SPCA said Dom will still need to spend a few days at the shelter so he can be neutered before going off with his new family. Dom had arrived at the shelter as a stray, but he didn’t arrive alone. According to the shelter, Kenai — a 191-pound Malamute mix — also arrived as a stray at the same time. Kenai (credit: Sacramento SPCA) “Malamutes are pretty big dogs, but he also has a little bit of extra fluff,” the Sacramento SPCA said of Kenai. Kenai is expected to go up for adoption on Saturday. The Sacramento SPCA is currently running a 30-for-30 promotion, with adoption fees reduced to $30 for any dog over 30 pounds — that’s $80 off the normal price.
Daily Mail

Dad, 53, whose family were told by doctors to say their goodbyes after he fell 30ft off a roof breaking nearly every bone in his body makes a miraculous recovery - despite 8 weeks in a coma and catching Covid

A father who almost lost his life after falling from the roof of a house has shocked shocked doctors with his miraculous recovery. Ian Locke, 53, from Tameside, slipped from his friend's roof while attempting to fit a television antenna to the property in September 2021. The ex-roofer had been...
