Mike Tauchman in late June

By Steven Kennedy
McCovey Chronicles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays have progressed into weeks. January steeled, has bittered into gray, and I am still thinking of Mike Tauchman. Earlier this month, I wrote Tauchman’s 2021 season in review and snarkily referred to it as “part one” of a possible trilogy. I guess the joke there...

CBS Boston

Conflicting Reports Emerge About Seiya Suzuki’s Intentions To Sign With Red Sox When MLB Lockout Ends

BOSTON (CBS) — Like the rest of Major League Baseball, the Red Sox are in a holding pattern as the league and the MLBPA try to end the current lockout. But when the lockout does end, the Red Sox may make a huge free agent splash. The Red Sox are the favorites to sign Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki when MLB gets back up and running, according to a report from Yahoo Japan. There is a conflicting report by Nikkan Sports, however, that says that Suzuki has narrowed his list of teams down to three or four — the Mariners, Cubs, Giants...
MLB
CBS Boston

Curt Schilling Congratulates David Ortiz On Twitter, Before Ranting About BBWAA During A Live Stream

BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz got into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, the only member of the class of 2022. That means Curt Schilling did not get the call in his final year on the writer’s ballot, which just about everyone expected if you’ve been following Schilling’s post-baseball career. Shortly after Ortiz became a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Schilling sent out a Tweet congratulating his former Boston teammate, asking people to focus on who did get in instead of those who did not. “[David Ortiz] deserved a 1st ballot induction! Congratulations my friend you earned it,” Schilling tweeted. Every year...
MLB
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Yardbarker

Barry Bonds Still Belongs In The Hall Of Fame

For many fans, it was a disappointing move from the writers for arguably the greatest player in baseball history. While his legacy is stained by his performance enhancing drug use, Bonds’ role in the story of baseball is undeniable. He deserves to be recognized, regardless of the scandals. An...
MLB
McCovey Chronicles

All these non Hall of Famers

I’ve been to the Baseball Hall of Fame once in my life. I have no real memory of the museum or any of the exhibits. I don’t remember how my family got there or where we drove from or how long it took to get there or where we went after.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Column: Baseball harmed itself more than Bonds ever did

Whatever harm Barry Bonds did to baseball pales in comparison to the damage baseball inflicted on itself both at the time and since. So say what you will about the steroids era, at least the games were still worth watching.You can’t say that about baseball today, assuming it’s even available on a TV set where you live. The sport’s popularity is buckling faster than the knees of a hitter fooled by Clayton Kershaw's curveball. The national audience for last season’s World Series — roughly 12 million viewers — was less than half what it was barely two decades ago. A...
MLB

