Bucks' Grayson Allen: Probable Saturday

 6 days ago

Allen is probable for Saturday's game against the Kings due to left...

FOX Sports

Is Grayson Allen a dirty player? NBA insiders weigh in

Grayson Allen is at it again. Or is he? Or was he ever?. The Twitterverse went ballistic, as the Twitterverse is wont to do, after Allen, now with the Milwaukee Bucks, fouled Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso on a layup attempt last week, resulting in Caruso fracturing his right wrist and Allen receiving a one-game suspension.
NBA
numberfire.com

Grayson Allen starting for Bucks on Friday, Pat Connaughton coming off the bench

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Allen will return to the starting lineup on Friday following his one-game suspension. Pat Connaughton will move to the bench. Our models expect Allen to play 23.1 minutes against New York.
NBA
Grayson Allen
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
NBA
CBS Sports

Louisville coaching search: Chris Holtmann, Andy Enfield among top candidates to replace Chris Mack

The last time Louisville hired a full-time basketball coach, it landed a proven commodity in Xavier's Chris Mack -- a coach who had guided the Musketeers through their transition from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East with impressive results. He entered the Louisville job with a 68.9% career winning percentage and a record of postseason success. His Xavier teams advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament four times in his nine seasons there. It seemed like a slam-dunk hire and was graded as such, with CBS Sports' Matt Norlander explaining that Mack was "viewed as an A-level candidate" within the industry.
Vibe

James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.” The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
